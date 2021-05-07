David Tucker Releases 'Lyin'' WARINER Remix

Newcomer David Tucker has made quite a splash with his debut single "Lyin'" that he has now released the WARINER Remix version of the song. "Lyin'" was already pulling on heartstrings as he draws on the emotional feeling of a love worth all the good and the bad, but the remix, by pioneering country-EDM producer WARINER (Dustin Lynch, Matt Stell, Tyler Rich), takes it to a whole new level.. With just one listen, you can feel this song and know it will be your go-to summer track when you are driving with your windows down along the freeway with your car packed to the brim with friends. Listen to the WARINER Remix here and watch the video below.



"Since I grew up listening to so many genres and types of music, I've always wanted to share my own through different styles and sounds. It always feels good to find creative inspiration outside the box and I knew when I got the chance to work with WARINER on the remix for 'Lyin,'' it was going to be something refreshingly different! I can't wait for people to hear this one. If it doesn't put you in the groove for summer, I don't know what will!" says David.



As a new artist, David has already jumped the hurdle of getting his name out there. "Lyin'" has over 30,000 streams across platforms in just a short amount of time as well as being added to Next From Nashville, Fresh Finds: Country and New Music Nashville playlists on Spotify and YouTube Music's Country's New Crop list. Fans can expect more new music from David later this summer.



As the city of Nashville has grown, David Tucker's boots have been on the ground in more ways than one. By day he's worked as a welder, building the new skyscrapers that define the skyline; by night he's been writing, performing in town and honing his craft. He has diversified his skills, rounding himself out as an all-around musician by writing, singing, and playing guitar, bass, drums and piano, amongst others, while also applying his artist's ear by co-writing and producing projects for others. David grew up in Augusta, Kentucky, where his love for music was cultivated by singing in his fathers church. After building a following in his home state, the momentum of his music led him to Nashville, where he's since paid his dues performing in venues from local hotspots to CMA stages. In a time when live music has been put on hold, David has been crafting a new musical vision for himself, grounded in his Kentucky roots and upbringing.

His new songs shine a light on country music as a truth-telling force. His sound and the impression he makes are both relatable and memorable for his fans. Experiencing David's music, you'll hear love, heartache, records spinning and candles burning. His songs share real truths from his own life and those of his collaborators on their journeys through love, music, Nashville and more. David faces his challenges and determination for a music career head-on, with an affirmative attitude grounded in faith and service to others. From helping neighbors in need, to funding cancer research through his board membership of Scott Hamilton's CARES Foundation, giving back to his community is a priority. David's debut project, to be released throughout 2021, follows the experiences and insights of his life's journey through the past few years, wrapped in his own modern country sound. Drawing from influences from 90's country and gospel, to rap to rock & roll, his diverse background makes this his most authentic music yet.

Watch the video here: