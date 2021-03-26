David Tucker Releases Debut Single 'Lyin''

Newcomer David Tucker released his catchy debut single "Lyin'," today. The talented Kentucky native believes that love is worth all the good and the bad in his new song, exclusively premiered by American Songwriter earlier this week. As long as the person is lying next to him at the end of the day, Tucker is willing to let love prevail and accept them for who they are, good and bad. Yesterday, CMT.com premiered the music video for "Lyin'" as well. Watch the music video here and listen to "Lyin'" here.

"These songs are the stories of my life the past few years. It's an amazing feeling to finally put them out into the world. I couldn't be more thankful for the people who helped me bring this vision to life and for all the love and support along the way. I'm fired up for the world to hear this music," says Tucker.

"The guitar-driven pop-leaning country jam is a mood-elevating entrance to his artistry. Following the pandemic's trials and tribulations, Tucker steps out with an energetic message that establishes him as a peer among his audience." - Madeline Crone, American Songwriter

"Newcomer David Tucker's debut "Lyin'" is a catchy pop-country track about a guy so in love with someone that he's willing to overlook some potential red flags in the relationship." - Jessica Nicholson, CMT.com

Although a new name to most, Tucker has been paving the way for himself ever since he moved to Nashville by spending his nights writing and honing his craft, while he helped build the city as a welder during the day. Now ready to release his music, Tucker draws on his influences of 90's Country and Gospel as well as Rap and Rock & Roll to create his modern Country sound used to tell his story of the past few years. Tucker's career is just beginning and will be at the top of the charts in no time.

Watch the music video here: