David Tucker Releases Acoustic Version Of Debut Single 'Lyin''

David Tucker proves how one great song can get even better with the acoustic version of his debut single "Lyin.'" The versatility of this song allows for a soft, intimate sound with the acoustic version compared to the fully produced version. That feeling carries over into the acoustic video as well as David and his producer, Jake Saghi, play through the song. Whether you're listening to the acoustic track in your room with friends or the original driving with the windows down, there is a version of "Lyin'" for everyone to enjoy! Listen to the acoustic version here and watch the video below.



"Whenever I get the chance to show people the heart of where my music comes from, that's how I want them to experience it. This song was born with just me, my guitar, and a story to share. It doesn't get any more real than hearing it like that!," says David.



For a new artist, David is already forging his path in Music City with a premiere in American Songwriter and a video premiere with CMT.com along with over 10,000 streams on Spotify alone in 3 weeks. David is off to a great start and can only expect to go up from here.



"The guitar-driven pop-leaning country jam is a mood-elevating entrance to his artistry. Following the pandemic's trials and tribulations, Tucker steps out with an energetic message that establishes him as a peer among his audience." - Madeline Crone, American Songwriter



Watch the video here: