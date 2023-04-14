David Kushner Shares 'Daylight'

Rising singer-songwriter David Kushner has shared his eagerly anticipated new single, "Daylight" produced by Rob Kirwan (Hozier, "Take Me To Church"), available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video from Altar8 Studio takes us to a woodland church where fire, water, air, and ash find David pensive and soulful. The video directed by Luke Shaw and Landon Juern premieres today.

"With my song 'Daylight,' I aim to convey the paradoxical desire for something that is simultaneously harmful to oneself, using elements of light and darkness," shares Kushner. "The lyrics 'Oh I love it and I hate it at the same time you and I drink the poison from the same vine' encapsulate this concept."

With over 610M global career streams in under 12 months, more than 3M monthly Spotify listeners, 24.5M combined YouTube views, and over 70M TikTok likes, David Kushner has swiftly drawn a fervent fan following for his unique tone and storytelling ability.

Produced by Ron Kirwan, "Daylight" is the long-teased second single from Kushner's forthcoming debut album. The eagerly awaited debut sees Kushner joining forces with a number of iconic artists and producers, including The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz, David Baron (Matt Maeson, Shania Twain), and 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominee Rob Kirwan (Hozier, PJ Harvey, U2). Pre-adds/pre-saves are available now HERE.

Originally from the suburbs of Chicago and currently based in Los Angeles, Kushner first made waves last year with a pair of worldwide hit singles, "Miserable Man" (hailed by Rolling Stone as "an acoustic ballad that's as sparse as a one-horse town") and "Mr. Forgettable," both found on his debut EP, Footprints I Found. His emotionally charged songs touched an immediate chord in listeners around the globe, earning featured placement on the coveted Spotify "Roots Rising" playlist while quickly racking up more than 556M streams in under one year.

Kushner proved as compelling on stage as in the studio, winning over audiences with tours alongside LAUV, show-stealing festival appearances, and his own sold-out headline showcases. A wide range of international live dates are slated for the coming weeks and months, including his first-ever UK headline show, set for April 10 and 11 at London's The Grace, both of which sold out in a couple of minutes. Additional dates - including a North American live run - will be announced soon.