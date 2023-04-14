Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
David Kushner Shares 'Daylight'

David Kushner Shares 'Daylight'

The track was released alongside a music video.

Apr. 14, 2023  

Rising singer-songwriter David Kushner has shared his eagerly anticipated new single, "Daylight" produced by Rob Kirwan (Hozier, "Take Me To Church"), available now at all DSPs and streaming services. An official music video from Altar8 Studio takes us to a woodland church where fire, water, air, and ash find David pensive and soulful. The video directed by Luke Shaw and Landon Juern premieres today.

"With my song 'Daylight,' I aim to convey the paradoxical desire for something that is simultaneously harmful to oneself, using elements of light and darkness," shares Kushner. "The lyrics 'Oh I love it and I hate it at the same time you and I drink the poison from the same vine' encapsulate this concept."

With over 610M global career streams in under 12 months, more than 3M monthly Spotify listeners, 24.5M combined YouTube views, and over 70M TikTok likes, David Kushner has swiftly drawn a fervent fan following for his unique tone and storytelling ability.

Produced by Ron Kirwan, "Daylight" is the long-teased second single from Kushner's forthcoming debut album. The eagerly awaited debut sees Kushner joining forces with a number of iconic artists and producers, including The Lumineers' Wesley Schultz, David Baron (Matt Maeson, Shania Twain), and 2x GRAMMY® Award-nominee Rob Kirwan (Hozier, PJ Harvey, U2). Pre-adds/pre-saves are available now HERE.

Originally from the suburbs of Chicago and currently based in Los Angeles, Kushner first made waves last year with a pair of worldwide hit singles, "Miserable Man" (hailed by Rolling Stone as "an acoustic ballad that's as sparse as a one-horse town") and "Mr. Forgettable," both found on his debut EP, Footprints I Found. His emotionally charged songs touched an immediate chord in listeners around the globe, earning featured placement on the coveted Spotify "Roots Rising" playlist while quickly racking up more than 556M streams in under one year.

Kushner proved as compelling on stage as in the studio, winning over audiences with tours alongside LAUV, show-stealing festival appearances, and his own sold-out headline showcases. A wide range of international live dates are slated for the coming weeks and months, including his first-ever UK headline show, set for April 10 and 11 at London's The Grace, both of which sold out in a couple of minutes. Additional dates - including a North American live run - will be announced soon.



JESUS PIECE Release New Album ...So Unknown Photo
JESUS PIECE Release New Album '...So Unknown'
Jesus Piece is composed of vocalist Aaron Heard, guitarists David Updike and John Distefano and drummer Luis Aponte. Formed in Philadelphia in 2015, the band released a trio of EPs (the S/T EP, 3 Song Tape and the Malice at the Palace split) before delivering their massive 2018 debut LP for Southern Lord Records, Only Self.
Aidan Bissett Drops New Single Out of My League Photo
Aidan Bissett Drops New Single 'Out of My League'
Aidan Bissett returns with the indelible single “Out Of My League,” his first new music of 2023. With self-effacing humor, he spins an adrenalized, highly relatable tale of unrequited love. Bissett wrote the song with Captain Cuts’ Ryan Rabin and Benjamin Berger, who also produced, and David Charles Fisher. Watch the new music video now!
David Crosby Featured on New Single From Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971 Photo
David Crosby Featured on New Single From 'Stephen Stills Live At Berkeley 1971'
The collection, which opens with Stills’ biggest hit, “Love the One You’re With,” and features a set list of instantly recognizable songs, including the medley of “49 Bye Byes” and “For What It’s Worth,” unexpectedly played on piano. David Crosby appears on “You Don’t Have To Cry” and “The Lee Shore.”
girlfriends Share New Single with Announce of EP Photo
girlfriends Share New Single with Announce of EP
girlfriends (Travis Mills & Nick Gross) will release their Over My Dead Body EP will be coming out via Big Noise. Produced by Andrew Goldstein (Machine Gun Kelly, Papa Roach, blackbear), the EP is a collection of tracks that encompass a passion for life, paired with their signature pop punk charm. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Video: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING SegmentVideo: Watch Hal Prince Talk THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA in 1988 CBS SUNDAY MORNING Segment
April 13, 2023

CBS Sunday Morning has shared an interview segment 1988 featuring Hal Prince discussing the opening of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway. The segment, which features footage of the original Broadway cast in rehearsals and performing, spotlights how Prince brought the musical to Broadway. Watch the video now!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA TomorrowNEW YORK, NEW YORK Cast to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Tomorrow
April 13, 2023

The company of New York, New York will perform on Good Morning America tomorrow, April 14. NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's 'The Girl From Plainville') as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s 'Dear Edward'), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, and more.
Eels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' AlbumEels Confirm Vinyl Reissue of 'Blinking Lights and Other Revelations' Album
April 13, 2023

EELS confirm the limited-edition remastered vinyl reissue of their acclaimed 2005 album, Blinking Lights and Other Revelations. First released in April 2005, Blinking Lights endures as one of the band’s most personal records since 1998’s Electro-Shock Blues, with songs about faith, responsibility, growing up, dignity, hope and renewal.
Peacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR StoryPeacock to Debut Documentary on the True COCAINE BEAR Story
April 13, 2023

COCAINE BEAR: THE TRUE STORY dives deep into the bizarre actual events behind the hit Hollywood movie Cocaine Bear. The documentary tells the story of Kentucky blueblood Drew Thornton and the infamous drug run that will forever link him to a Georgia bear on cocaine. Watch the video trailer for the one-hour documentary now!
D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'D4VD Unveils New Single 'Sleep Well'
April 13, 2023

18-year-old genre-defying artist d4vd releases his latest single “Sleep Well.' The track is a highlight off his highly anticipated, upcoming debut EP Petals to Thorns. Directed by Chris Villa, the accompanying music video follows suit with a touching montage of d4vd and his love interest immersed in celestial, candle-lit backdrops.
share