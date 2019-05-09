David Guetta Releases New Single 'Stay (Don't Go Away)' feat. Raye

Today, multiple award-winning DJ/producer David Guetta releases his brand-new single "Stay (Don't Go Away)" feat. Raye (Warner Bros. Records) right in time for the summer. After the release of his album 7 back in September last year, Guetta has been releasing one track after the other, including tracks under his alias Jack Back.

"Stay (Don't Go Away)" is a new song that was not featured on Guetta's latest album 7. The vocals of English singer/ songwriter Raye perfectly complement the feel-good track that narrates a lingering summer love, begging the other person to stay the night.

Guetta was recently named one of the Top 10 Billboard Dance 100 artists of 2019, which was announced in conjunction with Miami Music Week where he also headlined Ultra Music Festival. His latest releases including "Flames," "Say My Name," "Better When You're Gone," '"This Ain't Techno" with Tom Staar, as well as "Put Your Phone Down (Low)" & "The Freaks Come Out" under his alias Jack Back, elongate the full circle path he's been taking, creating music he loves without boundaries. Guetta sold 1.7 million global album-equivalents of his latest album 7, culminating in a nomination for "Top Dance Album" at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. His hit song "Flames" also scored the #1 spot for most played song on radio in Europe in 2018.

In the coming months, Guetta can be seen live at various festivals, as well as in Las Vegas and Ibiza for his residencies:

Until the end of May - Saturday's Encore Beach Club @ The Wynn, Las Vegas

June to September - Friday's FMIF @ HÏ, Ibiza

June to September - Monday's BIG @ Ushuaïa, Ibiza





