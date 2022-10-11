David Bowie Convention 2023 (June 17-18, 2023) Announces Speakers

The 2023 DAVID BOWIE WORLD FAN CONVENTION promises a weekend of stardust-spangled grandeur on June 17-18, 2023 at New York City's Terminal 5. With preparations well under way, the excitement grows with the first announcement of special guest speakers and presenters.

Bringing together a cornucopia of collaborators from every period of Bowie's multi-faceted career, the luminaries in attendance at the event include acclaimed producer Tony Visconti, whose partnership with Bowie across five decades spawned fourteen classic albums from 1969's Space Oddity to 2016's Blackstar.

Joining Tony are other long-time collaborators including pianist Mike Garson, whose association with Bowie spans 30 years from Aladdin Sane to Reality, and guitarist and bandleader Carlos Alomar, a veteran of eleven albums and the co-writer of Bowie's first US number 1 single, 'Fame'.

Fans will be thrilled to learn that Carlos is to be reunited with his bandmate George Murray, the bass guitarist who played with Carlos on two world tours and six albums including the legendary Berlin trilogy - this will be George's first ever appearance at a Bowie event.

Other guest speakers include guitarist Kevin Armstrong, who played on 'Absolute Beginners' and led Bowie's band at Live Aid; Carmine Rojas, who played bass on the classic Let's Dance album and the Serious Moonlight tour; multi-instrumentalist and Earthling co-producer Mark Plati; Tin Machine producer Tim Palmer; and performance artist Joey Arias, who appeared alongside Klaus Nomi during Bowie's groundbreaking Saturday Night Live performance in 1979. And there's more! A full list of confirmed speakers is below, with further names to be added in the coming months.

A rousing and exciting sold-out success, the first ever David Bowie World Fan Convention in June 2022 gathered 1,500 fans in Liverpool, England from as far afield as Japan and the US to meet each other and celebrate David Bowie. Moderated by author and Bowie expert extraordinaire Nicholas Pegg (The Complete David Bowie) who returns for the second convention, The David Bowie World Fan Convention immersed attendees into his hidden, hilarious, and sometimes heartbreaking world.

Fans were able to come face-to-face with many of his friends and colleagues including Carlos Alomar, Robin Clark, Gail Ann Dorsey, Donny McCaslin, Woody Woodmansey, Jonathan Barnbrook, Kevin Cann, Chris Duffy, and John Cambridge.