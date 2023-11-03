Dave East & Vado Release 'Deniro & Pesci'

The track serves as a prelude to Dave East and Vado's forthcoming collaborative album which will be released in the first quarter of 2024. 

By: Nov. 03, 2023

2/3 of The Council (which includes Dave East, Lloyd Banks & Vado) have just released a new single, “Deniro & Pesci,” which serves as a prelude to Dave East and Vado's forthcoming collaborative album which will be released in the first quarter of 2024. 

Vado just graced the third member (Lloyd Bansks) of The Council's Halloween Havoc IV: The 72nd HR, and was recently featured on Mary J. Blige's new single “Still Believe In Love,” which was the #1 added song this week on R&B Radio.

“V and I have been locked in for the longest, that's family, it's only right we team and up do something for the town” Dave East asserts.  “2/3 of The Council are back with more heat, and just wait until we drop the album” Vado adds. 

Stream Dave East & Vado's “Deniro & Pesci:



