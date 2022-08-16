Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Dates Announced for Live In The Vineyard 2022 and Live In The Vineyard Goes Country 2023

Set to take place on Nov. 1-3, 2022 is Live In The Vineyard (LITV), and on April 25-27, 2023 is Live In The Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC).

Aug. 16, 2022  

FF Entertainment has announced the dates for Live In The Vineyard 2022 and Live In The Vineyard Goes Country 2023, presented by tourism destination marketing organization Visit Napa Valley®.

Set to take place on Nov. 1-3, 2022 is Live In The Vineyard (LITV), and on April 25-27, 2023 is Live In The Vineyard Goes Country (LITVGC). Visit Napa Valley is the official title sponsor for both events, which take place amidst the lush scenery of boutique wineries in Napa Valley.

Known as one of the country's most exclusive and sought-after events, LITV and LITVGC give attendees intimate access to recording artists, top-tier winemakers, and world-renowned chefs during a "once-in-a-lifetime" event.

The 3-day private experiences bring together music supervisors, radio programmers, DSP curators, label executives, VIPs, corporate hospitality groups, and more from around the country to celebrate and hear brand new music by today's most successful artists as well as the most popular emerging artists in a unique arrangement.

What sets LITV apart from other festivals is the exclusivity and the intimacy of the events and the tailored curation praised by fans and critics alike as "an unforgettable and intimate event unlike any other around." The lineup for LITV in November will be announced soon.

Since its formation in 2008, LITV has featured performances by Backstreet Boys, Kelsea Ballerini, Natasha Bedingfield, Daughtry, Fergie, Jason Derulo, Jewel, Dean Lewis, Julia Michaels, Maren Morris, Jason Mraz, Alanis Morissette, Matt Nathanson, and more. LITVGC, formed in 2017, has featured performances by Carrie Underwood, Zac Brown Band, Brad Paisley, Chris Janson, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Cole Swindell, and more.

Throughout their 14-year tenure, LITV and LITVGC have brought some of the biggest names in music to Napa Valley, which has benefited and boosted tourism and has provided continuous support for the community. Event organizers are committed to supporting the community that has become home to these events.

Set to take place before LITV and LITVGC is the inaugural Elevation music series event, Elevation Beaver Creek presented by Lucchese, on Oct. 2-4, 2022. Born from the success of LITV and LITVGC, the Elevation series allows artists to fully tap into their creativity and draws in an element of adventure through activities and excursions, sometimes led by the artists themselves.

Additionally, the events feature premier travel destinations and performances by new and established artists, culinary delights, winemaker pours, and uniquely curated activities.

LITV, LITVGC and Elevation are produced by Forefront Networks, a related party company to FF Entertainment.

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Forefront Networks is a full-service experiential and entertainment agency specializing in corporate partnerships, brand activation, production, corporate events, entertainment booking, event management, and more. Forefront Networks' collection of work includes event platforms designed to build connections between brands and their audiences.

Their portfolio of work includes Austin Trail of Lights, Austin Trail of Lights Fun Run, Bevo Blvd., Keep Austin Weird® live events, Live In The Vineyard, Live In The Vineyard Goes Country, LITV Presents and Elevation. FFN also produces events for Southwest Airlines, Southwest Rapid Rewards Chase Visa, Amazon, and Marriott Bonvoy.




