Darkwave Artist Mareux Releases Single 'Little Lies'

Today’s release heralds the arrival of his forthcoming album, Lovers From The Past, out May 5.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Opening up his world even wider, critically acclaimed darkwave artist Mareux shares a new single entitled "Little Lies" today. Listen to "Little Lies" below via Revolution/Warner Records. Today's release heralds the arrival of his forthcoming album, Lovers From The Past, out May 5.

"Little Lies" layers neon keys above a head-nodding bass line and icy production. Surging through this sonic backdrop, Mareux's deep intonation bellows and beckons with an entrancing and engaging refrain. Emblematic of his haunting idiosyncratic sound, the track melts into a transfixing ebb and flow. Urging a closer listen, "Little Lies" might just harbor a bigger truth...

Today's release lands in the wake of the title track "Lovers From The Past." Mareux notably averages over 5.6 million monthly listeners on Spotify-unprecedented for darkwave. It hints at the scope of his ever-expanding world on Lovers From The Past.

Mareux set the stage for the forthcoming project with "Night Vision." The track has already generated over half-a-million streams and counting. RAIN hailed it as "deeply confessional," while Post-Punk.com christened it a "Lynchian dreamscape." The accompanying music video stars RuPaul's Drag Race's fan-favorite contestant Gottmik.

In support of the album, Mareux will launch an extensive headlining global tour. The tour will kick off in May following Mareux's performances at Coachella and make stops in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, London, Warsaw, Berlin and more. A full list of tour dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

"Night Vision" landed in the wake of Mareux's 2022 tracks "Glass" [feat. King Woman] and "The Perfect Girl," which caught fire on TikTok with billions of views on the sound itself. Not long after, the song gathered hundreds of millions of streams across platforms with north of 214 million on Spotify alone. The winner of RuPaul's Drag Race Violet Chachki notably starred in the song's music video, amassing over 12 million YouTube views. DAZED summed it up best as a "creeping earworm."

TOUR DATES:

May
5 - The Glass House - Pomona, CA
6 - The Nile - Mesa, AZ
8 - Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX
9 - The Parish - Austin, TX
10 - Deep Ellum Art Company - Dallas, TX
11 - White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX
12 - Santos - New Orleans, LA
13 - Underground Atlanta - Atlanta, GA
15 - Black Cat - Washington, DC
16 - Johnny Brenda's - Philadelphia, PA
17 - Music Hall of Williamsburg - Brooklyn, NY
18 - The Sinclair - Cambridge, MA
19 - La Sala Rossa - Montreal, QC
20 - Velvet Underground - Toronto, ON
21 - El Club - Detroit, MI
23 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL
26 - Marquis Theatre - Denver, CO
27 - Soundwell - Salt Lake City, UT

June
6 - The Fonda Theatre - Los Angeles, CA

Photo Credit: ​​Nedda Afsari



