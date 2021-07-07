Daptone Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Massive Live Album

In honor of the label's 20th anniversary, Daptone proudly announces The Daptone Super Soul Revue Live at the Apollo, a 3LP set of performances at the famed New York theater. The live album arrives this fall on October 1st and features performances by Charles Bradley, Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings, Naomi Shelton, Antibalas, The Budos Band, Menahan Street Band, Sugarman 3, Saun & Starr, and the Como Mamas.

Singles "Introduction by Binky Griptite - The Dap-Kings," "Let Love Stand a Chance" by Charles Bradley, and "Get Up and Get Out" by Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings offer an early taste of The Super Soul Revue. The physical live album includes a 3xLP gatefold with 48-page booklet featuring both on-stage and backstage photos by Isaac Sterling and Jacob Blickenstaff.

Watch the Daptone Super Soul Revue trailer below.

Now celebrating 20 years as the #1 source for today's soul music, Daptone will showcase the very best performances from three sold out nights at the legendary theater. On the surface the album is a clear demonstration of the sheer talent that helped put Daptone on the map, but with the passing of their beloved brothers and sisters, Sharon Jones, Charles Bradley, Naomi Shelton & Cliff Driver, a bittersweet duality befalls the release in that it must not only serves as a commemorative keepsake of the joyous affair but also as a fitting tribute to the legacies of their most cherished artists.

Founded in 2001 by Gabe Roth (Bosco Man) and Neal Sugarman, Daptone emerged as one of the finest purveyors of soul, funk, and gospel. The fundamentals of Daptone are simple and organic: get a stable of top-shelf musicians; produce and record all sessions in-house. With a new vision and a small basement studio in Williamsburg Brooklyn to work out of, Bosco and Sugarman were off and running with two albums already in the can - Sharon Jones and the Dap-Kings' Dap-Dippin' with... LP, and The Sugarman 3 & Co.'s Pure Cane Sugar. A steady stream of singles soon followed, and the roster grew to include many of the names now synonymous with Daptone: Charles Bradley, Naomi Davis Shelton, Budos Band, and Menahan Street Band.

As the careers of their artists continued to flourish, so too did the label - culminating with 2014's Super Soul Revue (3 sold out nights at the world famous Apollo Theater - arguably the birthplace of Soul, but undoubtedly its incubator). The success of Daptone now firmly cemented, and with their marquee artists spending much of the year on the road, it was time to bring some new talent into the fold. The signings of James Hunter, The Olympians, the Frightnrs, Orquesta Akokán, and the addition of a new rock-centric imprint, WICK Records, collectively injected a thrilling level of eclecticism that breathed new life into the roster without compromising the integrity or quality Daptone built its reputation on. In spite of the unmeasurable losses Daptone has endured over the last few years the label continues to grow, sharing their soulful sounds with a whole new generation of music lovers. Between the ever-growing success of their new Sweet Soul imprint, Penrose Records, and the signings of fresh, young talent in Thee Sacred Souls, Napoleon Demps, LaRose Jackson and Jalen N'Gonda, Daptone marches defiantly, albeit gratefully, into the next 20.