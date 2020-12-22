Danny Wimmer Presents & Sixthman Announce Five-Day Rock Cruise

The best in rock festivals on land meet the kings of rock at sea as Danny Wimmer Presents and Sixthman are proud to announce a new partnership in 2022, combining the signature world class talent and unrivaled immersive festival experiences both companies have pioneered in their combined decades in business.

"We are excited to venture into our first international event in 2022. Joining forces with Sixthman to create a concert at sea, plus a day long festival on an exclusive island, we know this will be a vacation unlike anything our fans have ever experienced," says Danny Wimmer, founder DWP.

The brand new rock festival vacation will take 2500+ passionate music fans on an immersive 5-day cruise from Miami to the resort-like private island of Harvest Caye, Belize, where the ship will dock a full day and night for a rock festival on the beach. From intimate performances while sailing across the ocean, to raging barefoot on the sand with headlining acts on a private island, this will be hands down the ultimate vacation of every rocker's dreams. In addition to the island festival, the carefully curated lineup (to be announced soon) will perform multiple sets across numerous stages on the ship and get interactive with guests during the days at sea.

"Nothing fires the Sixthman team up more than having the opportunity to super-serve fans on a vacation of a lifetime," says Sixthman CEO Anthony Diaz. "the DWP team intensely lives and breathes rock culture, we couldn't be more honored to join together with them to create an experience at sea and on sand that fans will never forget."

A fully festival ready destination of her own Norwegian Pearl will serve as the floating venue for this rock adventure. Guests will enjoy Norwegian Cruise Line's signature freedom and flexibility to enjoy 11 onboard bars and lounges, 15 dining experiences, a casino, one outdoor pool, hot tubs, and a full menu of spa treatments. Harvest Caye in Southern Belize is the Caribbean's premier island destination featuring an expansive pool with a swim-up bar, salt-water lagoon for water sports, exclusive 7-acre beach and exciting shore excursions ranging from zip lining across the island to snorkeling the world's second largest barrier reef.

Prices for the cruise will be announced with the lineup, flexible payment options, and low deposits available.