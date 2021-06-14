Danny Wimmer Presents Acquires 'Billy Alan Productions' Booking Agency

Leading U.S. independent festival promoter and producer Danny Wimmer Presents has acquired Billy Alan Productions, one of the top talent booking agencies for Native American casinos.

Billy Alan Productions has been rebranded as Billy Alan 2 and will be led by President Billy Brill, a highly accomplished industry executive and consultant with more than 40 years of success in the entertainment, interactive media and casino booking industries. Brill has been booking national talent for Native American casinos since 1999, and currently represents various casinos in California, Oregon and Mississippi. Joe Moallempour​ serves as Billy Alan 2's National Casino Coordinator and both Brill and Moallempour are fully integrated into all departments and talent booking services at DWP.

Billy Alan 2's services include talent booking, media buying, and branding with new and established Native American casinos to develop entertainment, marketing and promotional strategies. The company has booked a wide range of successful Native American bands, as well as Duran Duran, Ringo Starr, Chicago, ZZ Top, Snoop Dogg, Gabriel Iglesias, The Beach Boys and Wynonna, along with comedians such as Jay Leno, Jo Koy, Sebastian Maniscalco, Don Rickles and Paul Rodriguez. Whether appealing to casino "big players" or booking and promoting to a target audience that views music and comedy shows as a large part of the casino experience, Brill fills a niche that has a significant effect on casino revenue.

Brill explained, "I love being the advocate and talent buyer for Native Americans casinos. My goal is to collaborate with DWP and utilize their resources to bring in top level talent to the casinos, offer better ticket prices, and ultimately bring in wider audiences--including more VIPs--to the casino shows."

Danny Hayes, CEO of Danny Wimmer Presents said, "We love the business that Billy has built and feel that our resources will help him grow and develop the platform. Native American properties are becoming a larger part of every artist's routing and it makes sense for DWP to expand into this space."

Brill is a 41-year veteran of the music and entertainment industry with a diverse background in the field. Following his work as a Top 40 DJ in New York (WGMF), Florida (WIVY) and California (KROY) from 1972-1976, he pursued a career in the record industry, working in promotions at Interscope, EMI and MCA Records. At MCA, Brill worked with high profile artists including Elton John, Tom Petty, The Osmonds and Patti LaBelle. Brill was also a music, marketing and promotions consultant for Sony, BMG and EMI.

Some of Brill's notable industry accolades include being named 2017 Independent Talent Buyer of the Year by Global Gaming, and nominations for ACM Country Talent Buyer Of The Year (2012, 2014, 2017), Pollstar's Talent Buyer Of The Year (2012) and IEBA Talent Buyer Of The Year (2014, 2016, 2017).

Danny Wimmer Presents has built a strong reputation in the live entertainment industry for being one of the most innovative festival creators, developers and producers in the country. With multiple successful annual festivals to their name, DWP is one of the most trusted names in the market. In 2021, the company announced its expansion into several new related lines of business including an artist streaming platform, promoting national tours and exclusive venue operations and development. DWP continues to add new music festivals to its already stellar portfolio, which currently includes Aftershock, Bourbon & Beyond, Epicenter, Hometown Rising, Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival, Louder Than Life, Sonic Temple Art + Music Festival, and Welcome To Rockville.