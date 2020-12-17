Danny Goo Releases Debut EP 'Feel For You'

There's something both otherworldly and immediately relatable about the atmosphere the Dallas native, Danny Goo conjures. Today, he has finally released his highly anticipated debut EP, Feel For You, via Atoned Music. Fans can listen now across streaming services as well as via PopWrapped. Fans can also order physical copies and merchandise here.

Over the past few months, Danny Goo has been releasing singles off of the EP, one by one. Listen to "Better Off," "So In Love feat. Lil Lotus," "Repeat It," "Blue," and "Bad Company" now.

On the six-track EP, Danny Goo shares, "Feel For You is about the first time I fell in love. I really had to be vulnerable and honest with myself while writing the EP. I wrote about the ups and downs and everything in between that we went through. This is the first time I felt this way so I really wanted to write how I felt because these were a lot of strong emotions that I've never felt before. When I explained everything to my producer JoJo Centineo we just clicked, and we wrote the first song "Feel For You" and our writing process just took off from there. It took us about 2 years to finalize the EP and I'm just happy that it's finally here for the world to hear.

"Although it might just seem like a bunch of breakup songs these songs are part of my journey in life and I wanted to share that with everyone. Writing lyrics is just my best way of expressing how the way I feel. So I hope you all enjoy!"

In support of the EP, Goo will be hosting his first official livestream event on December 30 at 9pm ET/6pm PT. Fans can purchase tickets now here.

Danny Goo is a rising star amidst a new generation of indie artists who transcend genre. His charming vocals blend plainspoken emotional vulnerability with intimate minimalist pop and soothing postmodern R&B. Central Track wrote that Danny's music possesses the earmarks of alternative R&B while embodying a nexus of emo, cloud rap, and dream pop.

Listeners who discovered Danny via SoundCloud, Emo Nite, and on bills with Emotional Xan, Boyfriendz, and Sleye are the same dedicated listeners drawn to artists such as Lil Lotus. The energy of Warped Tour, the passion of pop-punk, and the confessional balladry of R&B are all here. Seamlessly blending seemingly disparate genres into a smooth and broad reaching sound that's as vibrant and dynamic as it is unique, Danny Goo is on a simple mission to spread peace, love and positivity. Take a seat, take a sip, and take it in.

Listen to the new EP here: