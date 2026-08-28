Danielle Nicole Releases New Album FIREFLIES and "Gaslight" Video

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Grammy-nominated artist, 10-time Blues Music Award winner, Kansas City Hall of Fame inductee and acclaimed bassist Danielle Nicole has released her fourth solo album, FIREFLIES, via 40 Below Records, along with the official music video for its standout single, 'Gaslight.'

Recorded live to analog tape in her hometown of Kansas City, FIREFLIES is Nicole's most personal and musically adventurous album to date. Produced by legendary drummer and producer Tony Braunagel (Taj Mahal, Bonnie Raitt) and featuring guitarist Brandon Miller and renowned keyboardist Jim Pugh, the eleven-song collection transforms grief into resilience while expanding Nicole's signature blend of blues, soul and American roots music.

Premiered by Ink 19, the video for 'Gaslight' brings one of FIREFLIES' most compelling tracks to life. The old-school R&B-infused anthem explores breaking free from emotional manipulation and learning to trust your own instincts. Driven by Nicole's unmistakable bass lines, Braunagel's relentless syncopated groove, sinewy guitars and her soaring, soulful vocals, the track delivers one of the album's most powerful statements of resilience.

At the heart of FIREFLIES is a deeply personal story. Nicole began writing the album while navigating the devastating loss of her brother Kris, her lifelong musical collaborator and bandmate in the award-winning family trio Trampled Under Foot.

'Every album is an era of your life, where you write about whatever you're going through,' she says. 'When my brother passed away, I was still writing a lot, but my grief kept me from completing some of these songs. I had to push hard through the mental blocks.'

Rather than retreat inward, Nicole embraced collaboration as the album's guiding force. Working closely with Braunagel, Miller, and Pugh during an intensive eleven-day recording session, the songs evolved organically as arrangements and performances took shape together in the studio.

'It felt so organic and spontaneous,' Nicole recalls. 'Jim Pugh has a uniquely creative approach to the keys, where he can sound traditional or completely out of this world, depending on what you need. Brandon writes beautiful sections that challenge me as a singer. I wanted us all to build these songs together, in the same room.'

The result is a record that balances vulnerability with strength. Songs like 'Soulside' explore finding peace amid grief, while 'Take Me Back,' premiered by Relix magazine and featuring Luther Dickinson of the North Mississippi Allstars, revisits Nicole's Missouri upbringing through vivid memories of home. The recording carries additional emotional weight through the use of Kris Nicole's drum kit, quietly honoring his enduring presence throughout the album.

Elsewhere, 'Gaslight' and 'Tug of War' emerge as bold declarations of self-empowerment, while 'Radical Love' celebrates compassion through an irresistible groove and uplifting message. The title track, 'Fireflies,' reflects on the quiet passage from childhood innocence into adulthood, becoming the emotional centerpiece of an album that celebrates memory while embracing what's still to come.

For Nicole, FIREFLIES is also a musical homecoming. Growing up in Kansas City, she was immersed in blues, soul and roots music from an early age. One unforgettable performance changed everything.

'We had a great blues festival in Kansas City, and I was able to see Etta James perform,' Nicole remembers. 'She was fearless. My parents were musicians who played in cover bands, so music was always part of my family, but I didn't realize I wanted to sing and perform until I heard Etta.'

That fearless spirit echoes throughout FIREFLIES. Inspired by the traditions of blues yet unbound by convention, Danielle Nicole has crafted an album that honors her roots while confidently pushing forward. With its rich blend of soul, blues, R&B and deeply personal storytelling, FIREFLIES stands as the strongest statement of her celebrated career.

Tour Dates

8.28 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room

8.29 - Phoenix, AZ - Rhythm Room

8.30 - Tucson, AZ - 191 Toole

9.02 - The Woodlands, TX - Dosey Doe

9.03 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's Texas

9.04 - Austin, TX - O4 Center

9.05 - Tulsa, OK - The Vanguard

9.10 - Las Vegas, NV - Big Blues Bender

9.22 - Sellersville, PA - ST94

9.23 - NY NY - Drom

9.24 - Turners Falls, MA - Shea Theater

9.25 - Thomaston, ME - Watts Hall

9.26 - Old Saybrook, CT - The Kate

9.27 - Boston, MA - City Winery

9.30 - Buffalo, NY - Sportsmens Tavern

10.01 - Cleveland, OH - Music Box - Concert Hall

10.15 - Columbia, MO - The Blue Note

10.16 - Des Moines, IA - Wooley's

10.18 - Lincoln, NE - Bourbon Theatre

11.03 - Leiden, Netherlands - Q-bus

11.04 - Verviers, Belgium - Spirit of 66

11.06 - Joldelund, Germany - Gerd's Juke Joint

11.07 - Rheine, Germany - Stadthalle

11.08 - Weert, Netherlands - De Bosuil

11.09 - Kassel, Germany - Theaterstubchen

11.10 - Hamburg, Germany - Nica Jazz Club

11.12 - Sumperk, Czechia - Blues Alive

11.13 - Wien, Austria - REIGEN Live

11.14 - Budapest, Hungary - Analog Music Hall

11.16 - Salzburg, Austria - Rockhouse

11.18 - Hembrechts, Germany - Textilmuseum

11.19 - Fulda, Germany - Kreuz

11.20 - Oss, Netherlands - Groene Engel

11.21 - Gaildorf, Germany - Haberlen

11.22 - Aalten, Netherlands - LSA music

11.27 - Wichita, KS - The Cotillion Ballroom

11.28 - Kansas City, MO - Uptown Theater

1.31 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Legendary Rhythm & Blues Cruise 2027

2.17 - London, UK - 100 Club

2.18 - Manchester, UK - Manchester Academy

2.19 - Glasgow - Oran Mor

2.20 - Leeds, UK - Brudenell Social Club

2.21 - Newcastle Upon Tyne - The Cluny

Photo Credit: Cosmina Livadariu



Photo Credit: Cosmina Livadariu

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