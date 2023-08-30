Daniel Avery Shares Harvey McKay Remix Of 'Wall Of Sleep'

Daniel Avery has shared a Harvey McKay reworking of evocative Ultra Truth cut “Wall Of Sleep.” McKay’s version expands on the wide-ranging, visceral foundation of the original, that features vocals from longtime collaborator and label-mate HAAi, filling it with a surging, uptempo bliss.

Speaking on remix, Daniel comments: “I’ve been playing Harvey McKay’s music in every single DJ set for a long time - the man has an uncanny ability to shake the walls of any club - so it was a rush to get a message from the man himself saying he’d made a bootleg of ‘Wall of Sleep’. What he turned in is pretty much what you hear today: an incredible club weapon somehow crafted out of a single mp3. This has been a big record for me this summer and I particularly love how it has given a new life to HAAi’s already beautiful vocals. Enjoy x.”

Daniel recently finished a run of North American dates on the West Coast and is slated to perform at III Points festival in Miami in October. Full dates are listed below.

These live dates follow the recent release of remixes of Depeche Mode’s “Wagging Tongue,” taken from their latest album Memento Mori, Brooklyn up-and-comers Nation Of Language’s track “Weak In Your Light.”, as well as a reworking (‘Interpolation’) of Interpol track “Greenwich.”

Commenting on the Depeche Mode remix, Daniel said: “Depeche Mode: legends, heroes and a constant source of inspiration. I made this rework with a smoke machine and strobe firmly in mind, debuting it in Fabric Room once earlier this year and rushing with excitement when playing it in every set since.”

On the Nation Of Language remix, he adds: “When making a remix I usually like to deconstruct a track and start again but I liked this song instantly so kept the structure intact, albeit leading it into a darker, smokier room.”

Speaking on the Interpol reworking he says: “I was reluctant to touch the track at first but I feel I’ve landed upon my own version of the band’s seductive shadows that have always meant so much to me...”

Avery also recently shared new EP More Truth, an expansion of the textures and energy of his critically-acclaimed fifth studio album Ultra Truth. More Truth is a 7-track collection of new singles, B-sides and bonus material to complete the collaborative universe established on 2022's Ultra Truth.

Beginning with the thunderous rave chorus of lead track “Going So Low”, a brand new collaboration with vocalist/producer Georgia, More Truth explores the furthest emotional reaches of Avery's studio fever dream.

Speaking on the EP Daniel Avery says: "More Truth. More sounds from the world of Ultra. B-sides, bonus tracks and unheard noise. This is our Ultra Truth. We’re not going anywhere."

Released back in November last year Ultra Truth offered a very different listening experience to any of Avery’s previous records. It inhabited its own world of sound, a construct built in Avery’s Thames side studio with collaborative help from a host of friends: the production touch of Ghost Culture and Manni Dee, the vocals of HAAi, Jonnine Standish (HTRK), AK Paul and the voices of Marie Davidson, Kelly Lee Owens, Sherelle and James Massiah.

In creating Ultra Truth, Avery went back to many of the things that had inspired him to first make music as a teenager: pensive, emotive records by Deftones, Portishead, Nick Cave or Mogwai, the exquisite darkness of David Lynch’s movies and, on tracks like "Devotion" and "Higher", the thunderous energy of left-field rave music.

It was a clear standout record of 2022 and critically acclaimed across the board, appearing on numerous end of year lists with Daniel also gracing the cover of Disco Pogo, Music Tech, Beatportal and DJ Mag who called it “the defining album of his career”.

Ultra Truth was the musical truth of one of the country’s most innovative, boundary-pushing electronic producers, and its companion follow up More Truth demonstrates Daniel Avery’s prolific creative vision is not to be ignored.

DANIEL AVERY LIVE DATES:

9/2/2023 - INOTA, Várpalota (live)

9/4/2023 - DC10, Ibiza

9/8/2023 - ION, Dhërmi

10/21/2023 - Miami, FL - III Points

Photo credit: Steve Gullick