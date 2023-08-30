Daniel Avery Shares Harvey McKay Remix Of 'Wall Of Sleep'

Daniel recently finished a run of North American dates on the West Coast and is slated to perform at III Points festival in Miami in October.

By: Aug. 30, 2023

POPULAR

Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates Photo 1 Zach Bryan Sets 'The Quittin Time' 2024 Tour Dates
Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Photo 2 Video: Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow Photo 3 Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne
Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves & More Photo 4 Zach Bryan Releases Self-Titled Album Featuring Kacey Musgraves

Daniel Avery Shares Harvey McKay Remix Of 'Wall Of Sleep'

Daniel Avery has shared a Harvey McKay reworking of evocative Ultra Truth cut “Wall Of Sleep.” McKay’s version expands on the wide-ranging, visceral foundation of the original, that features vocals from longtime collaborator and label-mate HAAi, filling it with a surging, uptempo bliss.

Speaking on remix, Daniel comments: “I’ve been playing Harvey McKay’s music in every single DJ set for a long time - the man has an uncanny ability to shake the walls of any club - so it was a rush to get a message from the man himself saying he’d made a bootleg of ‘Wall of Sleep’. What he turned in is pretty much what you hear today: an incredible club weapon somehow crafted out of a single mp3. This has been a big record for me this summer and I particularly love how it has given a new life to HAAi’s already beautiful vocals. Enjoy x.”

Daniel recently finished a run of North American dates on the West Coast and is slated to perform at III Points festival in Miami in October. Full dates are listed below. 

These live dates follow the recent release of remixes of Depeche Mode’s “Wagging Tongue,” taken from their latest album Memento Mori, Brooklyn up-and-comers Nation Of Language’s track “Weak In Your Light.”, as well as a reworking (‘Interpolation’) of Interpol track “Greenwich.”

Commenting on the Depeche Mode remix, Daniel said: “Depeche Mode: legends, heroes and a constant source of inspiration. I made this rework with a smoke machine and strobe firmly in mind, debuting it in Fabric Room once earlier this year and rushing with excitement when playing it in every set since.”

On the Nation Of Language remix, he adds: “When making a remix I usually like to deconstruct a track and start again but I liked this song instantly so kept the structure intact, albeit leading it into a darker, smokier room.”

Speaking on the Interpol reworking he says: “I was reluctant to touch the track at first but I feel I’ve landed upon my own version of the band’s seductive shadows that have always meant so much to me...”

Avery also recently shared new EP More Truth, an expansion of the textures and energy of his critically-acclaimed fifth studio album Ultra Truth. More Truth is a 7-track collection of new singles, B-sides and bonus material to complete the collaborative universe established on 2022's Ultra Truth. 

Beginning with the thunderous rave chorus of lead track “Going So Low”, a brand new collaboration with vocalist/producer Georgia, More Truth explores the furthest emotional reaches of Avery's studio fever dream. 

Speaking on the EP Daniel Avery says: "More Truth. More sounds from the world of Ultra. B-sides, bonus tracks and unheard noise. This is our Ultra Truth. We’re not going anywhere." 

Released back in November last year Ultra Truth offered a very different listening experience to any of Avery’s previous records. It inhabited its own world of sound, a construct built in Avery’s Thames side studio with collaborative help from a host of friends: the production touch of Ghost Culture and Manni Dee, the vocals of HAAi, Jonnine Standish (HTRK), AK Paul and the voices of Marie Davidson, Kelly Lee Owens, Sherelle and James Massiah.

In creating Ultra Truth, Avery went back to many of the things that had inspired him to first make music as a teenager: pensive, emotive records by Deftones, Portishead, Nick Cave or Mogwai, the exquisite darkness of David Lynch’s movies and, on tracks like "Devotion" and "Higher", the thunderous energy of left-field rave music.

It was a clear standout record of 2022 and critically acclaimed across the board, appearing on numerous end of year lists with Daniel also gracing the cover of Disco Pogo, Music Tech, Beatportal and DJ Mag who called it “the defining album of his career”.

Ultra Truth was the musical truth of one of the country’s most innovative, boundary-pushing electronic producers, and its companion follow up More Truth demonstrates Daniel Avery’s prolific creative vision is not to be ignored. 

DANIEL AVERY LIVE DATES:

9/2/2023 - INOTA, Várpalota (live)
9/4/2023 - DC10, Ibiza
9/8/2023 - ION, Dhërmi
10/21/2023 - Miami, FL - III Points  

Photo credit: Steve Gullick



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Lil Lotus Shares New Single Millionaire Feat. kennedyxoxo Photo
Lil Lotus Shares New Single 'Millionaire' Feat. kennedyxoxo

Lil Lotus shares his latest banger, “Millionaire”, produced by Matt Malpass (Blink 182, MGK). His debut album ERRØR BØY (2021, Epitaph Records) features production by John Feldmann (Goldfinger, Good Charlotte, Blink 182) and Matt Malpass (Trippie Redd, Machine Gun Kelly, Yungblud), with guest collaborations from Travis Barker and Lil Aaron.

2
Saunder Jurriaans Announces New Album Phantom Limb Photo
Saunder Jurriaans Announces New Album 'Phantom Limb'

For Ozark composer Saunder Jurriaans, he shrugs off these tropes in Phantom Limb, upcoming follow up to his much-acclaimed debut Beasts (Decca). It's announced today for a November 17th release via his own Ghost Talk Records imprint. On it, the LA-based multi-instrumentalist’s new songs explode with a looseness.

3
Coi Leray Releases New Blue Moon EP Photo
Coi Leray Releases New 'Blue Moon' EP

The project finds Coi firing on all cylinders, using her songwriting as a diary to reveal her unique perspective on life. She laces highly quotable bars with irresistible hooks, showcasing her lyrical acumen and impressive vocal delivery at the same time. She opens up the world of Blue Moon with the single and music video “Isabel Marant.”

4
Netta to Release Her Debut Album in 2024 Photo
Netta to Release Her Debut Album in 2024

Netta is known as one of the world's most innovative modern pop stars. To kick-off the announce, she dropped her first single “Wonderful & Great” off her upcoming album, giving us an exciting taste of what’s to come! Earlier this summer, Netta dropped her anthemic disco-pop earworm “Everything,” which was co-written by Zara Larsson and AJR.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

NFL DRAFT: THE PICK IS IN Scores with the #1 Roku Original Documentary PremiereNFL DRAFT: THE PICK IS IN Scores with the #1 Roku Original Documentary Premiere
Brazilian Pop Diva Baby Do Brasil to Make Rare U.S. Appearance at City Winery NYC in SeptemberBrazilian Pop Diva Baby Do Brasil to Make Rare U.S. Appearance at City Winery NYC in September
Video: Chris Janson Puts On Show-Stopping Performance on TODAYVideo: Chris Janson Puts On Show-Stopping Performance on TODAY
Marathon of Bob Barker Match Game Episodes to Air on Game Show NetworkMarathon of Bob Barker Match Game Episodes to Air on Game Show Network

Videos

Video: Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary Video Video: Ariana Grande Performs 'Tattooed Heart' For 'Yours Truly' Anniversary
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video Video
Michael C. Hall's Princess Goes Band Drops 'BLUR' Music Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young' Video
Watch Miley Cyrus Sing Her New Single 'Used to Be Young'
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)' Video
Hear Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do (Taylor's Version)'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
HAMILTON
SIX