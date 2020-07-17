Dangerbird Records Takeover And Virtual EDM Festival Highlight Bandsintown Line-up Next Week

In addition to its regular daily live music programming, the Bandsintown LIVE and Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS channels are hosting two special events this week.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, legendary Silverlake, CA indie label Dangerbird Records presents four of their hottest discoveries starting at 2PM ET at live.bandsintown.com.

On Saturday, July 25th from 6PM -10 PM ET it's "THE HOTEL LOBBY'S After Party!," a virtual festival here to keep the party alive. The DJ/Production duo's Johnny Lee and Tai hosts this show sharing the latest cutting-edge electronic music as well as featuring guest mixes from other great artists. They will also be updating you with the most important industry news and highlighting up & coming electronic acts to keep you stocked with the freshest sounds around. Watch on live.bandsintown.com.



MONDAY JULY 20 - Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

HOSTED BY: Wild Ponies

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Ben de la Cour

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Market Junction

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Lewis Brice

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT India Ramey

TUESDAY JULY 21 - Bandsintown DISCOVERY

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Will and the People

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Olivia Lunny

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Mobley

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Alvarez Kings

WEDNESDAY JULY 22 - Bandsintown FUSION

Live on live.bandsintown.com

Dangerbird Records & Bandsintown LIVE Presents

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Milly

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Cones

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Matt Costa

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Leah Wellbaum of Slothrust



WEDNESDAY JULY 22 - Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS DISCOVERY

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Samuel Jack

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Bruce Sudano

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT JoLivi

THURSDAY JULY 23 - Bandsintown ALL THE VIBES

Live on live.bandsintown.com

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Glassio

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TBA

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT RAC

THURSDAY JULY 23

Octopus x Space Yacht

Live on live.bandsintown.com

8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Sacha Robotti

FRIDAY JULY 24 Bandsintown #MOSTLIKED

2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Mokita

3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Jada Michael

4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT August Eve

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT TBA

FRIDAY JULY 24 OUTSKIRTS REWIND

Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com

5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Caleb Caudle 06/10

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Marielle Kraft 05/18

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Heather Mae 06/01



SATURDAY JULY 25

THE HOTEL LOBBY'S AFTER PARTY! VIRTUAL FESTIVAL!

HOSTED BY: DJ/Production duo's Johnny Lee and Tai (details above)

Live on live.bandsintown.com

6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT THE HOTEL LOBBY

7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Kobilax

7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT Watchr

8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT Dj Zo

9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT Jinco

Bandsintown celebrates artists and helps them grow their careers. As the most trusted source of concert recommendations, Bandsintown helps fans discover artists, their music and go more often to concerts.

The Bandsintown LIVE streaming music channel has attracted 25.1 million viewers since launching in May with daily themed music programming. Two weeks ago Bandsintown launched the Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS channel programming Americana and Country artists on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. That channel has already attracted nearly 2 million viewers.

