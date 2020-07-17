Dangerbird Records Takeover And Virtual EDM Festival Highlight Bandsintown Line-up Next Week
In addition to its regular daily live music programming, the Bandsintown LIVE and Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS channels are hosting two special events this week.
On Wednesday, July 22nd, legendary Silverlake, CA indie label Dangerbird Records presents four of their hottest discoveries starting at 2PM ET at live.bandsintown.com.
On Saturday, July 25th from 6PM -10 PM ET it's "THE HOTEL LOBBY'S After Party!," a virtual festival here to keep the party alive. The DJ/Production duo's Johnny Lee and Tai hosts this show sharing the latest cutting-edge electronic music as well as featuring guest mixes from other great artists. They will also be updating you with the most important industry news and highlighting up & coming electronic acts to keep you stocked with the freshest sounds around. Watch on live.bandsintown.com.
MONDAY JULY 20 - Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS
Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com
HOSTED BY: Wild Ponies
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Ben de la Cour
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Market Junction
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Lewis Brice
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT India Ramey
TUESDAY JULY 21 - Bandsintown DISCOVERY
Live on live.bandsintown.com
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Will and the People
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Olivia Lunny
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Mobley
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Alvarez Kings
WEDNESDAY JULY 22 - Bandsintown FUSION
Live on live.bandsintown.com
Dangerbird Records & Bandsintown LIVE Presents
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Milly
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Cones
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT Matt Costa
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Leah Wellbaum of Slothrust
WEDNESDAY JULY 22 - Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS DISCOVERY
Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Samuel Jack
6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Bruce Sudano
7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT JoLivi
THURSDAY JULY 23 - Bandsintown ALL THE VIBES
Live on live.bandsintown.com
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Glassio
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT TBA
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT RAC
THURSDAY JULY 23
Octopus x Space Yacht
Live on live.bandsintown.com
8:00 PM ET / 5:00 PM PT Sacha Robotti
FRIDAY JULY 24 Bandsintown #MOSTLIKED
2:00 PM ET / 11:00 AM PT Mokita
3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT Jada Michael
4:00 PM ET / 1:00 PM PT August Eve
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT TBA
FRIDAY JULY 24 OUTSKIRTS REWIND
Live on outskirts.bandsintown.com
5:00 PM ET / 2:00 PM PT Caleb Caudle 06/10
6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT Marielle Kraft 05/18
7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Heather Mae 06/01
SATURDAY JULY 25
THE HOTEL LOBBY'S AFTER PARTY! VIRTUAL FESTIVAL!
HOSTED BY: DJ/Production duo's Johnny Lee and Tai (details above)
Live on live.bandsintown.com
6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT THE HOTEL LOBBY
7:00 PM ET / 4:00 PM PT Kobilax
7:30 PM ET / 4:30 PM PT Watchr
8:15 PM ET / 5:15 PM PT Dj Zo
9:00 PM ET / 6:00 PM PT Jinco
Bandsintown celebrates artists and helps them grow their careers. As the most trusted source of concert recommendations, Bandsintown helps fans discover artists, their music and go more often to concerts.
The Bandsintown LIVE streaming music channel has attracted 25.1 million viewers since launching in May with daily themed music programming. Two weeks ago Bandsintown launched the Bandsintown OUTSKIRTS channel programming Americana and Country artists on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. That channel has already attracted nearly 2 million viewers.