Dancefair Launches the World Biggest Free Virtual Music Conference

Is there still any unexplored territory in the vast landscape of electronic music conferences? Globally renowned music conference Dancefair thinks so as they announce the biggest online music conference the world has ever seen with over 200 program parts, all available for free at the click of a button. In unprecedented times where most events around the world have closed their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dancefair has taken it to the next level by announcing this first ever virtual online edition will take place on 5th and 6th of September 2020.

And the good thing is attendees are admitted free of charge during the whole 48 hour, non-stop conference. There will be 16 virtual rooms packed with masterclasses, workshops, panels and a virtual expo floor will be accessible. Next to all of this there will be virtual demodrops, 1-on-1 sessions, countless chat rooms for like minded music makers in their own genres and loads more is to be expected.

Over the last 9 years the event has grown to become the go-to gathering for 7000 music makers and music professionals from all around the globe. 500 artists like Hardwell, Martin Garrix, Pan-Pot, DJ Sneak, Armin van Buuren, Wildstylez, Kevin Saunderson and Joris Voorn shared their musical knowledge at previous editions at their Dutch conference venue have have given insights on music production, and their road to success as artists.

Also a variety of industry professionals like bookers, promoters and labels have been sharing their ideas on the industry and how to stay physically connected. And now, the same will happen online for everyone to attend from anywhere in the world. The organisation opens its virtual doors for an expected 10.000 attendees. Dancefair virtual is free of charge. A registration is all there is to it.

Dancefair founder Norman Soares: "We found a way to keep everyone safe and to still deliver the connection and celebration that have brought so many of you to the event each year. We have decided to hold Dancefair virtually and we'll release details about what that will look like over the next month."

What can you expect:

• Music production masterclasses by some of the biggest artists in electronic music

• Virtual expo floor featuring renowned gear brands

• Mixing and mastering workshops by leading audio engineers

• Live Q&A's with some of the hottest artists

• Music publishing panels

• Music label panels

• Music business keynotes

• Event industry talks

• Virtual Demodrops

Want to participate in this historic event? Make sure you sign up at www.dancefair.nl. The offline conference is planned for 31st October to November 1st 2020 in Utrecht in the Netherlands.

Related Articles View More Music Stories