Dana Salah Releases Debut Album BENT BLADNA, Drops MAJNOONEH Video

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Palestinian-Jordanian pop artist Dana Salah has released her highly anticipated debut album, Bent Bladna, available now via EMPIRE. The release marks a defining new chapter for the genre-blurring artist, who was recently named a Spotify Arabia's EQUAL Ambassador for the month of August, joining Spotify's global initiative spotlighting and amplifying women artists around the world. Alongside the release is the official music video for focus track 'Majnooneh,' directed by acclaimed Palestinian-Australian visual artist Sarah Bahbah.

Meaning 'daughter of the homeland,' Bent Bladna is a bold introduction to Dana's signature Fala7i Pop sound, blending Palestinian and Jordanian musical traditions with contemporary pop, R&B, and global influences. Featuring songs in both Arabic and English, the album reflects Dana's experience growing up between the Arab world and the United States, exploring identity, womanhood, displacement, memory, love, and belonging while challenging the idea that anyone should have to choose between the different parts of themselves.

The official video for 'Majnooneh' brings Bent Bladna's themes to life through a vibrant exploration of identity, ambition, and self-expression. Directed by Sarah Bahbah, the visual playfully introduces four distinct characters that represent different sides of Dana, reflecting the complexity of identity and the many versions of ourselves we carry. Interwoven with flashbacks that trace Dana's evolution, from a young girl whose dream of becoming a pop star was mostly dismissed, to a young woman who chose to leave behind the path expected of her and follow her calling to New York as King Deco, the visual captures her journey of self-discovery, resilience, and becoming the artist she was always meant to be. Challenging expectations placed on Arab women, the video celebrates the courage to choose your own path, while Dana reclaims the Arabic word majnooneh, meaning 'crazy,' transforming a label once used to limit her ambition into a symbol of confidence, freedom, and creative fearlessness.

Across Bent Bladna, Dana connects generations through sound, weaving personal stories with cultural memory while exploring identity, womanhood, love, displacement, and belonging. Songs like the leading singles 'Dori Dorak,' 'Tah Dalili,' and 'Wedding Riddim' showcase the album's range, from challenging societal expectations placed on women to preserving memories of home and creating connections between cultures through sound. Featuring recordings of Dana's grandmother, 'Tah Dalili' transforms family history into a living archive, while 'Wedding Riddim' bridges Jamaican riddim culture with the communal energy of Palestinian dabke. Elsewhere, 'Asal W Oud' draws inspiration from the golden era of Arab music, 'Donia Wardieh' reflects on the loss of innocence and the complexities of the world we inherit, and 'Ansak' moves between Arabic and English to explore heartbreak through a universal lens. The album also marks a new chapter in Dana's artistic evolution, with 'Samurai' revisiting her former King Deco identity.

''Bent Bladna,' or 'daughter of the homeland,' is about connection—to self, to lineage, to land, to memory, and to the many versions of who we are allowed to be,' says Dana. 'Growing up between worlds, I often felt like I had to choose between identities: Arab or Western, traditional or modern, strong or soft, Dana or King Deco. This album is my way of rejecting that idea. 'Bent Bladna' can be layered, contradictory, tender, resilient, and entirely whole.'

More than a debut album, Bent Bladna is both an archive and an evolution. It is a celebration of inheritance and reinvention, tradition and experimentation, homeland and diaspora. With a sound that bridges generations and cultures, Dana Salah delivers a fearless body of work that expands the possibilities of Arab pop while remaining deeply rooted in the stories, women, and places that shaped her.

About Dana Salah

Palestinian-Jordanian singer, songwriter, and producer Dana Salah is a genre-blurring artist whose music reflects a life lived between cultures. She first established herself in New York under the moniker King Deco, where she honed her craft as a singer, songwriter, and DJ while working out of Jay-Z's studio. As King Deco, she charted on Billboard's Dance charts, performed alongside artists including Skrillex, Diplo, and Illenium, and earned acclaim from Billboard, NYLON, Wonderland, i-D, EARMILK, and The Huffington Post. In 2020, Dana returned to Amman and embraced Arabic music as an act of cultural reclamation, reintroducing herself under her own name and pioneering the sound she calls 'Fala7i Pop.' Since launching this new chapter, Dana has amassed more than 75 million streams worldwide, earned a nomination for Best Indie Artist of the Year at the 2024 Billboard Arabia Awards, and received praise from Vogue Arabia, Billboard, CNN, Wonderland, Marie Claire, Arab News, and GQ Middle East. With her forthcoming debut album, Bent Bladna, Dana continues to redefine Arabic pop for a new global generation, creating music that is both deeply rooted in tradition and boldly forward-looking.

Bent Bladna Track List

1. Intro

2. Asal w Oud

3. Donia Wardieh

4. Tah Dalili

5. Dori Dorak

6. 3ala Keifak

7. Toxic

8. Majnooneh

9. Samurai

10. Ansak

11. Wedding Riddim

Photo Credit: Zaid AlLozi



Photo Credit: Zaid AlLozi

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