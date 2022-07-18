Dan Wilson Announces New EP 'Dancing On The Moon' with Cover of Perfume Genius' 'On The Floor'

Dan Wilson announced a new EP Dancing On The Moon with a cover of Perfume Genius' "On The Floor." The six song EP is his first collection of solo material since his 2017 album Re-Covered and follows his band Semisonic's first release of new music in nearly 20 years You're Not Alone that was released in 2020. Dancing On The Moon will be released on September 15.

"I've loved this Perfume Genius song since the first time I heard it. The more I listened, the more I loved it. When 2021 came to an end, it was one of a handful of songs at the very top of my 'most listened' list - up there with 'Go Easy, Kid' by Monica Martin and 'Doin' It' by Herbie Hancock. Good company," explains Wilson.

"When the Dancing on the Moon EP started coming together in the spring, I realized that 'On the Floor' might make a great cover song to add to the list. My version is musically different from the original, but the words and melody are unchanged - I didn't want to mess with that. Those Perfume Genius melodies feel like they fit my voice. I wish I'd written this one myself."

The Dancing On The Moon EP finds Wilson exploring a more pop-centric and experimental sonic palette than his previous solo material, which for the last four years has consisted of a string of nearly 20 singles in lieu of a proper album or EP. The new collection will feature four new recordings along with the previously released "Under The Circumstances" and "Red Light," which was co-written with Jenny Owen Youngs and Ethan Gruska.

"I always figured all those singles I'd been releasing might turn into an album or something down the line," he reflects, "but I could never get excited about the idea of sweeping up a bunch of odds and ends and calling it a record. Plus, the world had changed so much in the last year or two alone that my writing had naturally changed with it, and I felt like anything I put out needed to reflect that."

In the midst of writing and releasing new solo material and continuing to work with his band Semisonic, Wilson remains one of the most in-demand songwriters working today. In the past year alone, Wilson teamed up with Mitski for her first released co-write, "The Only Heartbreaker," worked with Taylor Swift on re-producing his co-writes on Red (Taylor's Version), and collaborated with with Leon Bridges, Tom Morello, Joy Oladokun, Claud, Cuco and many more.

In 2020, Wilson released his Words + Music in 6 Seconds deck that spawned from his popular Words + Music in 6 Seconds instagram series. The 75-card deck offers brief and inspiring pieces of advice and covers everything from inspiration and creativity to working relationships and mental health.

Listen to the new cover here: