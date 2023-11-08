Damien Robitaille Celebrates Christmas Again This Year With Two New Songs

Singer-songwriter Damien Robitaille is back with two new Christmas songs! Following his hit Tu m'emballes, the Franco-Canadian artist presents Noel, Once Again, sung in English, and Mon étoile de Noël, sung in French.

For the third and final year, Damien will also return to various venues with his show Bientôt ce sera Noël, directed by Laurent Paquin. The tour will stop in Ottawa, Ontario, and all over the province of Quebec, before wrapping up with additional dates in Montreal and Quebec City.

A reminder that Damien grew more popular than ever in March 2020. At the outset of the pandemic, he decided to post a video every day on social media, where he mostly performed covers of famous songs while playing piano, guitar or percussions. His incredible talent and versatility have caught people's attention and amazed millions of Internet users worldwide ever since.

Pop meets holiday melodies

Everyone knows the traditional tune The First Noel. Thankfully for all, the highly anticipated day is here again! Noël, Christmas, Navidad… However you call this major wintertime celebration, the new song Noel, Once Again will make you dance around the Christmas tree, as you listen to it on repeat!

Damien also wanted to add a groovy pop song to his Christmas repertoire, in order to get the party going during the holidays. This led him to write Mon étoile de Noël. “Gifts are not what matters the most. Love, hope, holiday magic – there is a Christmas star that can guide each of us. We only need to find it,” says Damien.

Mon étoile de Noël and Noel, Once Again, available now on all digital platforms. They will both be included on the deluxeversion of Bientôt ce sera Noël, an album that has been a holiday staple since its release in 2019. The deluxe version will be released exclusively online on December 1st.

Celebrate the magic of the holidays with Damien in a venue near you:

November 24, 2023 Shawinigan Auditorium du Cégep de Shawinigan

November 30, 2023 Alma - Salle Michel-Côté

December 1, 2023 - Dolbeau - Salle Desjardins Maria-Chapdelaine

December 2, 2023 - Roberval - - - Auditorium Fernand-Bilodeau

December 6 2023 - Ottawa - Babs Asper Theatre

December 7, 2023 - Cowansville - Église Emmanuel (COMPLET)

December 8, 2023 - Longueuil - - - Théâtre de la Ville

December 9, 2023 - Saint-Eustache - La petite église (COMPLET)

December 10, 2023 - Baie-du-Febvre - Théâtre Belcourt

December 14, 2023 - Thetford Mines - Salle Dussault

December 15, 2023 - Saint-Georges-de-Beauce Salle Alphonse Desjardins

December 16, 2023 - Sainte-Marie - - Salle Méchatigan

December 19, 2023 - Montreal - - Casino de Montréal

December 20, 2023 - Montreal - - Casino de Montréal

December 21, 2023 - Beloeil - - Centre culture de Beloeil

December 22, 2023 - Quebec City - - Grand Théâtre de Québec

To learn more about Damien Robitaille's tour, visit damienrobitaille.com.

About Damien Robitaille

Since the turn of the millennium, Damien Robitaille has made his mark as both a songwriter and as a singer who covers hits from others. Hailing from Lafontaine, a small Franco-Ontarian village, he now lives in Montreal. After signing with the label Audiogram, he has released five albums so far, each featuring his witty sense of humour. He has notably won the Prix Félix-Leclerc at Les Francos de Montréal.

His latest and arguably greatest exploit: since 2020, he has been posting videos on social media in which he covers famous songs, showcasing his skills as a multi-instrumentalist by playing every part. He tackles all genres successfully, which has earned him the Félix award in the Online Artist of the Year category at the Gala de l'ADISQ in 2021 and 2022. This had, of course, an impact on the next chapter of his career as a songwriter.