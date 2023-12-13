Damian & Stephen Marley Announce Co-Headlining Traffic Jam Tour 2024

In February and March 2024, the Grammy award-winning brothers Damian “Jr Gong” Marley and Stephen “Ragga” Marley will launch their exclusive Traffic Jam Tour across North America. This marks the inaugural occasion in history when the brothers have jointly presented a curated set, offering a unique showcase to their fans.

The 18-date tour begins February 16 and features 15 dates produced by Live Nation, with stops including Las Vegas, NV; Seattle, WA; Vancouver, BC; Boston, MA; Brooklyn, NY; Toronto, ON; and more before concluding at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, IL, on March 30. Additionally, three festival dates complete the outing including CaliVibes Fest, Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival, and Reggae Rise Up Florida.

The seamless performance will feature a special curated set list of both brothers' catalogs and a medley of their father Bob Marley's classics. Damian and Stephen Marley have written and performed a multitude of singles together over the last two decades - including the most recent collaboration, “Cast The First Stone” from Stephen Marley's new LP Old Soul. The brothers wrote/produced/performed on the anthemic Grammy-winning reggae classic “Welcome To Jamrock,” in addition to timeless compositions like “Medication,” "Grown & Sexy," "All Night," “It Was Written," and, of course, “Traffic Jam.”

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with various presales beginning Thursday, December 14. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale starting Friday, December 15 at 10 AM local time at LiveNation.com

Stephen Marley, the acclaimed 8x GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter/producer, marks a momentous return with the recent release of Old Soul, his first full-length project in seven years, available now in all formats including digital, CD, standard black 2LP vinyl, and a limited-edition double LP vinyl in stunning translucent yellow and green discs.

This much-anticipated album, released by Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International, boasts a star-studded lineup of special guests featuring music legends including Eric Clapton, Bob Weir, Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Buju Banton, and Slightly Stoopid. Fans can listen to Old Soul or order the album HERE.

DAMIAN + STEPHEN MARLEY: TRAFFIC JAM TOUR DATES:

Fri, Feb 16: Long Beach, CA – Cali Vibes Fest*

Sat, Feb 17: Stateline, NV – Lake Tahoe Reggae Festival*

Sun, Feb 18: Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues Las Vegas

Wed, Feb 21: San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Thu, Feb 22: Wheatland, CA – Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Sat, Feb 24: Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House & Event Center

Sun, Feb 25: Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Mon, Feb 26: Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

Tue, Feb 27: Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sun, Mar 17: St Petersburg, FL – Reggae Rise Up Florida*

Tue, Mar 19: Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Wed, Mar 20: Washington D.C. – The Fillmore Silver Spring

Sat, Mar 23: Boston, MA – Citizens House of Blues Boston

Mon, Mar 25: Toronto, ON – HISTORY

Tue, Mar 26: Montreal, QC – MTELUS

Wed, Mar 27: Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

Fri, Mar 29: Detroit, MI – The Fillmore Detroit

Sat, Mar 30: Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

*Festival Performance

ABOUT DAMIAN “JR. GONG” MARLEY

Multi-Grammy-winning talent Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley is a highly acclaimed Jamaican singer, songwriter, and producer. He is the youngest son of the revered legend Bob Marley. His musical style fuses reggae with elements of dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, and rock, crafting a fresh and modern sound that is uniquely his own. Damian was the first ever Reggae artist to win a GRAMMY AWARD outside of the Reggae category.

The acclaimed 2005 breakthrough disc, Welcome To Jamrock, won a GRAMMY AWARD for Best Reggae Album, with the New York Times naming the track “the best reggae song of the decade.” In 2010, Marley teamed up with Nas and brother Stephen Marley for his Distant Relatives project and went on to partner with Skrillex for their groundbreaking track “Make It Bun Dem,” which Rolling Stone called “a monster mash-up of dubstep and dancehall.” Which went platinum with over 1 Million copies sold in the United States alone.

Following the track's success, the reggae superstar released his fourth studio album, Stony Hill, resulting in his third GRAMMY AWARD for Best Reggae Album. In September of 2022, Marley released his fifth studio album, The Kalling, which went on to win Best Reggae Album at the 65th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS.

Most recently, “Jr. Gong” released his rendition of the famed George Harrison track, ‘My Sweet Lord.'. The track got the stamp of approval from George's beloved wife, Olivia, as well as the George Harrison Estate. Damian is the co-founder of the renowned Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise, which is gearing up for its 9th annual.

ABOUT STEPHEN MARLEY

Stephen “Ragga” Marley is a world-renowned singer, songwriter, and producer whose work has earned no fewer than eight Grammy Awards. Born into a musical family, Stephen is the child of reggae legends Bob Marley and Rita Marley. He began singing professionally at 6, touring the world with his elder siblings Ziggy, Sharon, and Cedella in The Melody Makers. In 2008, he released his first solo album, Mind Control, which won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album. His subsequent solo albums include Mind Control Acoustic, Revelation Part I: The

Root of Life, and Revelation Part II: The Fruit of Life. Stephen's first new full-length album in more than seven years, Old Soul, was released on September 15 via Tuff Gong Collective/UMe/Ghetto Youths International. The new album is a departure from his previous Reggae repertoire, showcasing more of his bluesy, acoustic soul side, as evidenced by the first single, “Old Soul.”

Stephen is also an acclaimed producer, working closely with his brother Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley on the massive crossover hit Welcome To Jamrock. In addition, Stephen continues to champion charitable endeavors centered in Jamaica as a co-founder of the Ghetto Youths Foundation, along with his brothers Damian and Julian Marley.

In 2017, Stephen established Kaya Fest, the annual music festival, which features special guests and rare family performances, all with the larger purpose of raising awareness around the benefits of cannabis, guided by the mantra “Education Before Recreation.”