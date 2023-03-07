Dalton Dover's 'Giving Up On That' Most Added At Country Radio

As a Pandora 2023 Artist to Watch, an Amazon Music 2023 Breakthrough Artist to Watch: Country Class and a member of CMT's LISTEN UP 2023 Class, Dalton Dover continues to reach new career milestones with the debut of his first single via UMG Nashville/ Mercury Records, as "Giving Up On That" is the most added song at Country radio with 60 first week stations, along with fans streaming the song and garnering over 1 million streams in the first two weeks of its release.

"To have this much support on my first official single is such an incredible feeling," shares Dover. "Thank you to my team for believing in me and this song and thank you to Country radio for your excitement and enthusiasm. This is definitely a week I'll never forget!"

Written by Dover with Adam Craig and Josh Pierce, "Giving Up On That" showcases Dover's sharp vocals as he pleads with a long-gone lover, recounting his previous screw-ups and outlining the steps he's taken to prove his loyalty and his desire to try again, as Country Now lauds "Dalton Dover is off to a roaring start in 2023," with The Boot praising, "this heartbreak track has all the makings of a country radio hit," while MusicRow boasts, "This power ballad of regret and yearning gives him a super showcase for his dynamic, whisper-to-a-scream vocal ability. A solid winner. Make this man a star."

This week, Dover prepares to make his international debut at C2C: Country to Country Festival's CMA Songwriters Series before joining Chase Rice on the Way Down Yonder Tour in April. This summer, the Georgia native will perform at the 50th Anniversary of CMA Fest at Nissan Stadium's Platform Stage and Chevy Vibes Stage. Dover honed his captivating live show last year with two performances at CMA Fest, opening for Luke Comb's Mercedes-Benz Stadium show in Atlanta, Ga. and joining Priscilla Block's Welcome To The Block Party Tour.

After being named a Spotify 2022 Artist to Watch, he released "Hear About A Girl," earning praise from Billboard noting, "Dover's voice is both intimate and commanding on this track," while MusicRow asserts it confirms "we're in the presence of a master country talent when this man sings...Make him a star. Now."

He followed the song with "Damn Good Life," with The Boot sharing, "Dover is savoring every moment in his uplifting new single," while Country Now observes, "Between the optimistic narrative that Dover delivers through his crisp vocals and the carefree tune highlighted by the impressive guitar strum, nothing but a good time can be had when this song comes through the speakers."

In addition to a deal with UMG Nashville, Dover has signed with Sony Music Publishing in partnership with Droptine Music Publishing along with United Talent Agency.

Dalton Dover Upcoming Tour Dates

March 9 - C2C Country to Country - London 2023 - London, England

April 6 - Touch of Texas - - - - - Binghamton, N.Y.

April 7 - Parx Casino - - - - - Bensalem, Pa.

April 8 - The NorVa - - - - - - Norfolk, Va.

April 13 - Empire Live - - - - - Albany, N.Y.

April 14 - House of Blues - - - - - Boston, Mass.

April 15 - Starland Ballroom - - - - Sayreville, N.J.

June 8-11 CMA Fest - - - - - - Nashville, Tenn.

June 22 - Rams Head Live - - - - - Baltimore, Md.

June 23 - Mulcahy's - - - - - - Wantagh, N.Y.

June 24 - Kegs Canalside - - - - - Jordan, N.Y.

About Dalton Dover

Dover first started singing at church as a kid, winning his fifth-grade school talent show performing Justin Bieber's "Baby." In that moment Dover's love of performing was born. By the age of 16 he had picked up a guitar and started teaching himself to play, yet it was his grandfather who turned him on to country music and artists such as Keith Whitley, Rhett Akins, Joe Diffie and Steve Wariner.

Performances at local bars soon followed along with sharing covers of some of his favorite songs on TikTok. It was there he caught the ear of producer Matt McV and A&R veteran and founder of Droptine, Jim Catino, who quickly signed Dover. His debut track "You Got a Small Town," produced by McV, quickly garnered critical acclaim from Billboard, MusicRow, Country Now and Wide Open Country.

With his debut and his follow-up "Baby I Am" earning notable playlisting, Dover was named a Spotify Hot Country 2022 Artist to Watch along with a spotlight as Billboard's February Country Rookie of the Month and a nod for MusicRow's 2022 Discovery Artist of the Year. After opening for Luke Comb's Mercedes-Benz Stadium show in Atlanta, Ga., Dover set out on a seven-date run of his own headlining shows, performing across multiple locations of Blake Shelton's Ole Red, followed by Priscilla Block's Welcome To The Block Party and his debut at the Grand Ole Opry.