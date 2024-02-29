DRAIN Announce North American Headlining Tour Starting in May

On the heels of their widely acclaimed sophomore album LIVING PROOF released last May, Santa Cruz, CA hardcore trio DRAIN spent the better half of the year on the road touring across the US, Europe, the UK, Japan, Australia, and Italy.

Today, they announce their return to the US with a headlining tour sponsored by Monster Energy, finding the band playing some of their biggest venues yet. The Good Good Tour kicks off in Florida on May 11th, traversing cities among NYC, Toronto, Chicago and Los Angeles before ending with an explosive hometown show on June 15th.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, March 1st @ 10AM local, visit www.drain831.com.

Joined by a whopping seventeen bands handpicked by the members of DRAIN themselves, they bring together the best and brightest of modern hardcore with direct support from Terror, and joined by Angel Du$t, Scowl and End It on select dates. Special guests include Madball, Regulate, Mindforce, God's Hate and more as they make their way across the country.

“"The Good Good Tour is so insanely stacked that it looks like a fake fest generated by someone's Spotify Wrapped haha,” DRAIN vocalist Sammy Ciaramitaro enthuses. “There is literally something for everyone across the wide varying sound of hardcore. We hand picked each band and are so amazed at how well the lineup came together. We have everything from our friends and contemporaries to legendary bands who have changed the genre and paved the way for us. Every show is special, but for the bigger cities we wanted to give a little extra cherry on top - we're calling them the Beach Parties and are bringing out a few special guests who won't be on the whole tour. We're fortunate to have been a part of many good tours over the years but this is the first and only GOOD GOOD TOUR - we'll see you this summer!”

DRAIN Good Good Tour

May 11 – Daytona Beach, FL – Daytona International Speedway*

May 12 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

May 14 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

May 15 – Richmond, VA – The Canal Club

May 17 – Columbus, OH – Historic Crew Stadium

May 18 – New Kensington, PA – Preserving Underground

May 19 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Monarch

May 21 – Montreal, QC – Club Soda

May 22 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

May 24 – Boston, MA - Royale

May 25 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

May 26 – Jersey City, NJ – White Eagle Hall

May 27 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage

May 30 – Chicago, IL - Metro

May 31 – Chicago, IL - Metro

June 1 – Detroit, MI – Russell Industrial Center*

June 3 – Louisville, KY – PORTAL @ fifteenTWELVE

June 4 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

June 6 – Little Rock, AR – Rev Room

June 7 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

June 8 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

June 11 – Mesa, AZ – The Nile

June 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

June 15 – Santa Cruz, CA – Santa Cruz Civic Auditorium

*Festival Plays

With their dynamic shows and positive energy propelling them to peak underground popularity, DRAIN are a testament to the hard work and heartfelt ethos at the center of their good-time psyche. Stemming from humble DIY beginnings, they formed in 2014 and built up their scene alongside friends who would go on to form bands like Scowl, Gulch, and Sunami. In the process of paving the way for hardcore to thrive in their beach town of Santa Cruz, CA, they've cemented a legacy that transcends their California roots.

After releasing two EPs and one full-length record, DRAIN signed to Epitaph in 2021 with the single and music video “Watch You Burn”, earning critical praise from the likes of Revolver, Stereogum and BrooklynVegan. Their 2023 sophomore album LIVING PROOF injected a serious dose of relatability and catchiness into hardcore's penchant for toughness and brutality. It found its way on multiple end of year roundups, gracing the Best Albums lists of Loudwire, Revolver, Stereogum, AltPress, BrooklynVegan and more, with additional acclaim from The FADER, Forbes, Thrasher, Guitar World, NPR, Knotfest, Lambgoat and Decibel.

DRAIN is Sammy Ciaramitaro (vocals), Cody Chavez (guitar) and Tim Flegal (drums).

Photo by Eli Rae