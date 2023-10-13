DON BROCO Drop 'Birthday Party (Party In The U.S.A Remix)' Feat. Their North American Tourmates

Are you ready to party with DON BROCO? Hell yes, you are. Only DON BROCO could craft a song about no one bothering to show up at a bday fete sound like a smashing good time, which is exactly what they did with their new hit single "Birthday Party."

With cheeky lyrics that bemoan the concept of another trip around the sun and throwing a little soiree where no one even bothers to show up, the accompanying sonics shimmer and shine with synths, cadenced and perfectly processed vocals, and a good time vibe. Who cares if everyone blows off your party when you can shake your booty to this neo-nu-wave-influenced, funkdafied "Birthday Party?" The song is skittery, genre-bending electro-blast of crunching beats and distorted guitars and it's topped off with vocalist Rob Damiani's ennui-drenched vocals.

But now, the band has taken an already bangin' track and upped the ante tenfold by inviting their current North American tourmates The Home Team, Ryan Oakes, Skyler Acord, and The Color 8 to contribute vocals on a killer remix of the song.

This party just evolved into a full-on rager!

Damiani previously said this about the song: "Birthdays can be the absolute worst. You get all hyped up for what you think is a guaranteed top day, but when that doesn't work out you can't help but feel EXTRA bad. I don't really like birthdays because of this, but one year tried throwing a last min shindig and in classic form it was not well attended, haha. I can't say I took it well but my only option was having a party for one and this song is the story of that night."

Don Broco are currently on tour in North America. All dates are below, with several dates having sold out in advance.

DON BROCO ON TOUR:

WITH THE HOME TEAM, RYAN OAKES, SKYLER ACORD, THE COLOR 8:

10/16 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage*

10/17 — Philadelphia, PA — Theatre of Living Arts (SOLD OUT)*

10/18 — New York, NY — Webster Hall*

10/19 — Boston, MA — Paradise Rock Club presented by Citizens (SOLD OUT)*

10/21 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House#

10/22 — Detroit, MI — Saint Andrew's Hall#

10/24 — Chicago, IL — The Vic Theatre#

10/25 — Minneapolis, MN — Varsity Theater#

10/27 — Fort Collins, CO — Aggie Theatre#

10/28 — Englewood, CO — Gothic Theatre#

10/29 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex#

10/30 — Boise, ID — Treefort Music Hall#

11/1 — Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw Theatre#

11/2 — Seattle, WA — Showbox CD#

11/3 — Portland, OR — The Hawthorne#

*With Ryan Oakes

#With Skyler Acord

PHOTO CREDIT: Tom Pullen