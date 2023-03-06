Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
DJ and Producer KY William Shares New Single 'Touche'

DJ and Producer KY William Shares New Single 'Touche'

Mar. 06, 2023  

On the heels of his participation in the fourth installment of Circus Recordings' annual compilation LP, Movements, rising Brooklyn-based DJ, producer, and Andhera Records label-head Ky William unveils his first official single of the year, "'Touche."

In addition to crafting his latest sonic treat, the house music maestro has partnered with NYC arts collective OBSERVED to organize the launch of his Andhera Records Workshop.

On April 15, 2023, Ky and the Andhera team will offer an in-person production masterclass at the .004 Gallery in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, which will feature exclusive information panels with guest speakers and offer aspiring producers the opportunity to watch, learn and expand on their technical knowledge, giving them all the tools needed to excel and expand their musical careers.

Rightly finding a home on Andhera Records, "Touche" out now and available to stream across all platforms.

Equally at home in an underground warehouse as he is on the mainstage, Ky William sound draws influence from deep groves and elements of hip-hop. Featuring a deep, funk bassline, delicate, textured string riffs and detailed percussive elements, perfectly paired alongside an alluring vocal cut, 'Touche' embodies a dark, stimulating ambiance evocative of an after-hours party.

In a masterfully arranged format, 'Touche' demonstrates Ky William's inimitable sound design and musical prowess. Providing an unparalleled and catchy listening experience, 'Touche' is sure to be a crowd favorite and serves as a stellar addition to Andhera Records.

Since his introduction to the industry, Ky William has been making waves within the local NYC nightlife space. Bringing fans further into his creative vision, Ky founded Brooklyn-based Andhera Records, using his platform to bring fresh and unique talent to the forefront of the dance music scene. Nestled within the heart of New York City's underground music scene, Andhera Records brings forth the sounds of minimal and deep-tech house, ushering in the next generation of dance music producers.

A talented and innovative producer at his core, Ky is hitting the ground running with his latest project - the Andhera Records Workshop - an intimate and one-of-a-kind experience for ambitious artists to elevate their production skills. Taking place from 9:30AM to 5PM, the workshop will include in-depth insight and feedback from Kasin (Repopulate Mars A&R), mixing and master techniques with Kamino (Solotoko, Armada Subjekt) as well as creative production techniques from the Andhera Records label boss himself, Ky William.

The launch of Ky's master class marks an exciting new chapter for Ky William, who has spent the last few years working tirelessly to develop Andhera Records and shape his production identity.

With 'Touche', Ky offers listeners a sneak peak of what the bubbling has in store as he gears up for his biggest year to date, packed to the brim with sonic releases as well as embarking on his spring tour across North America, hitting the likes of Chicago, Miami, Boston, and more, as well as sharing the stage with house music legend John Summit at 99 Scott in the alpha city of his upbringing, Brooklyn. Continuing to forge his own path in the dance music space, the reign of Ky William is upon us, will no where for the talented DJ and producer to go but up.

Listen to the new single here:



