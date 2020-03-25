DJ EZ to Perform Another Marathon 24-Hour Set

The legendary DJ EZ returns to the decks this Saturday 28th March 2020 (from 6PM GMT) for another 24 hour live stream, hosted live via Boiler Room along with DJ EZ's social channels, in conjunction with My Kind Deed - the good news feed, an initiative set up with one purpose - to spread kindness - to encourage a new way of thinking and to promote the things in life that really make a difference.

Performing the marathon 24 hour set behind closed doors DJ EZ wants to encourage people to STAY HOME AND SAVE LIVES and is not asking anyone to donate, instead his aim is for everyone to simply enjoy the music and to send out a message of resilience, kindness and togetherness with the focus keeping people at home and supporting the NHS.

"This is a challenging time for us all with so much uncertainty right now so this is my support to bring hope to a bleak time and to hopefully shine the light on how kindness matters above all else" - DJ EZ.

Widely revered as one of the most charming and kind-hearted figures from the world of dance music he is no stranger to charitable offerings both publicly and behind the scenes, having recently donated a percentage of his fees from his Australia shows in February this year to two charities, Australian Red Cross and NSW Wildlife Information Rescue and Education Service (WIRES) helping with the wildfires and not forgetting the huge £60k raised during 2016 in aid of Cancer Research UK after performing his first live 24 hour non-stop set.

"We are living through such uncertain and unusual times with Covid-19 having such a devastating impact right across the world along with our industry, we all need to remind ourselves to be kind and promote kindness as much as possible - which is something myself and DJ EZ are very passionate about. I hope we all come together and can see what impact even the simplest acts of kindness have" - Paul Marini [DJ EZ's Manager]

A true musical philanthropist DJ EZ understands the power of music and hopes the 24 hours will provide a window of relief from the devastating times brought about by COVID-19 and everyday pressures.





