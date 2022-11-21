DIJAHSB Announces 'Living Single'-Inspired EP

DijahSB moves closer to their dream of living happily and being a voice for the LGBTQ+ community. Today, the Toronto-based hip hop artist - known for giving the world a glimpse into the mind of a Black non-binary artist rapping their way through hope, heartbreak and breakthroughs - announces the next step in their musical evolution.

Their new EP, Living Simple, is due February 10th and embraces not adhering to hustle culture to be happy. With the new project, they explore simple truths and focus on how rest, love and healing can bring joy. Recorded entirely in Los Angeles, they explore sounds they haven't before and were encouraged to freestyle and be more of a vocalist.

The musician - whose mom loved the 90's sitcom Living Single so much that she named them after Queen Latifah's character, Khadijah - creates flows with energy, creative wordplay and thoughtfulness, building on the groundwork that Latifah laid in the 90s. In fact, the Living Simple EP was originally titled Living Single but when they found themselves in love, Dijah knew the name change was needed. The new music reflects the transition of the way they are looking at life with both being in love and the way they are creating their music.

Today, DijahSB also follows the EP's first single "SummerTime," a nod to sunshine and feel good vibes as the weather cools down, with new single "Khadijah." The new track ties the entire concept of Living Simple and the play on Living Single together. It's about how the show's characters navigated being single and trying to find the one."

DijahSB's fascination with the unguarded creative processes of their influences Kid Cudi and Lupe Fiasco birthed a desire to express themselves freely and unapologetically unique. That self-assured confidence and intuition that if they remained consistent to their voice, support would follow. They amassed a cult following of creatives and fans from Brazil, Australia, the US, The UK and throughout Canada, among other places.

Those fans stepped up to support their GoFundMe to help release their debut album, 2020. The following year, Dijah released their critically acclaimed album Head Above the Waters. The album is a kaleidoscope of lyricism, honesty, and a clear vision of the successes to come, earning them increased attention from the industry, their peers and being named to the 2021 Shortlist of the Polaris Prize - the coveted award for songwriters in Canada.

Dijah then went on to release their aptly named project earlier this year, 2022 the EP, which highlights a lot of the issues we face in the new world of repetitive lockdowns, skyrocketing real estate prices, and finding their way in both the industry and life.

Listen to the new single here: