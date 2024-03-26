DIIV Release New Single 'Everyone Out'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DIIV —Andrew Bailey, Colin Caulfield, Ben Newman, and Zachary Cole Smith—recently announced their fourth album, Frog in Boiling Water, which will be released on May 24th via Fantasy Records. Following the previously released album previews “Brown Paper Bag” and “Soul-Net,” DIIV share new single “Everyone Out.”

The band says the track “utilizes a softer and more textural sonic pallet: acoustic instruments, layered tape loops and synthesizers. The song is emotional and intimate, and could be interpreted as either hopeful or cynical. It may or may not be a character study centering around a quick transition from youthful naivety to bitter disillusionment. This loss of hope may be manifest in a desire to leave society completely or to accelerate its collapse. Or maybe both, or neither.”

Recently DIIV announced a North American tour in support of the record. See below to find a show near you, and grab your tickets HERE. For a taste of what to expect from the band's live show, watch their newly released performance of “Brown Paper Bag” featuring Fred Durst HERE.

Tour Dates

6/6 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

6/7 - San Francisco, CA- Regency Ballroom

6/8 - Roseville, CA - Goldfield Trading Post

6/10 - Seattle, WA - Neptune Theatre

6/12 - Portland, OR - Revolution Hall

6/13 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

6/14 - Salt Lake City, UT - Metro Music Hall

6/16 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

6/18 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

6/19 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

6/20 - San Antonio, TX - Aztec Theater

6/21 - Austin, TX - Emo's

6/23 - El Paso, TX - The Lowbrow Palace

6/24 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

6/25 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

6/27 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

6/29 - Los Angeles, CA - Wiltern Theatre

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA - Union Transfer

7/16 - Washington, DC - Howard Theatre

7/17 - Richmond, VA - The National

7/19 - Charleston, SC - The Music Farm

7/20 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

7/21 - Miami, FL - The Ground

7/23 - Tampa, FL - The Orpheum

7/25 - Atlanta, GA - Buckhead Theatre

7/27 - Milwaukee, WI - Turner Hall Ballroom

7/28 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

7/30 - Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

7/31 - Detroit, MI - Majestic Theatre

8/2 - Toronto, ON - The Concert Hall

8/4 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Music and Arts Festival

8/5 - Boston, MA - Royale

8/7 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount

Photo Credit: Louie Kovatch