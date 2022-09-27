DEVORA Shares New Single 'God Is Dead'

Acclaimed "outlaw pop" artist DEVORA has released new single "God Is Dead," via Tiger Tone Records. Serving as a first taste to her upcoming EP by the same name, "God Is Dead" is a Neo-western expedition straight into the deepest bowls of existential questioning, encapsulated in a Tarantino-esque presentation.

Speaking on the track, DEVORA says: "There's a lot of metaphors in here and it all starts with walking through a desert ghost town and seeing a "sign". Whether it's questioning religion, questioning life or questioning yourself, I think everyone had a moment over the last 2 years where we've put our heads in our hands and said "I think the world is ending, and if I didn't believe in a higher power of any sort before, I certainly don't now." No matter what you believe in, or if you believe in anything, I think we've all asked those hard questions internally and I wanted to convey that in the song."

Arriving also today alongside the single is the official music video, directed by Felicity Jayn Heath (A Day To Remember, Courney Barnett). The visual finds DEVORA haunted by a phantom, either a ghost from her past or a literal monster slowly creeping towards her. Shot in the Salton Sea, the heat of the California desert radiates across Heath's images, the locations themselves a sparse, powerful accompaniment to the track's biblically industrial sound.

God Is Dead the EP, is out 10/28 via Tiger Tone Records. On the full four track project, DEVORA recalls: "This EP is a collection of stories Inspired by true events that paint a picture of a modern Wild West for my generation. It's a haunting ode to the "dark side" of the American Dream. Gone are the days of the white-picket fences and beauty pageant queens; they've left long ago and made way for historical cultural anarchy, non-conformist beliefs and a generation of outlaws just like me."

"It's all about peeling back the layers of what is seemingly "perfect" and "polished" symbolically within my generation and American culture, and revealing the dark and twisted complexities that lie beneath in a chaotic and neon-soaked hellscape. Nothing is really ever as it seems, and this EP is an expression of that in musical form."

Coining the genre, "Outlaw pop," DEVORA weaves visual soundscapes from a moody surrealist Wild West dream world. Tales of eerie backroad encounters, Route 66, neon-laden casinos, Silver City sunsets and midnight bandits are all intricately enmeshed with strong visceral imagery and cinematic scenes straight out of the 'dark side' of the American southwest. Owning the road as her home, DEVORA's fierce femme fatale spirit trailblazes the way for a new frontier in contemporary culture.

Tiger Tone Records was welcomed into the [PIAS] family in 2020 and puts them among the company of revered independent labels such as Transgressive, Heavenly Recordings and Bella Union. Tony Hoffer is celebrated for his illustrious producing/mixing career spanning decades working with distinguished artists such as M83, Phoenix, Beck, The Kooks, The Snuts and many more.