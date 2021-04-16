DENM Announces Debut Album & Releases New Single 'Califas'

Rising singer, songwriter, and producer DENM has released his new single "Califas" with Jared Watson of Dirty Heads and officially revealed the details for his debut studio album, Slum Beach Denny, out May 14th via Ineffable Records. Paying homage to those who have also grown up around Southern California, the smooth, reggae/rock hybrid track highlights DENM and Watson's slick vocals and eclectic styles, transporting the listener into the passenger seat of a convertible, driving down the Pacific Coast Highway and tapping along to every beat. Listen to "Califas," which is currently featured on Spotify's The New Alt playlist, below.

Slum Beach Denny is now available for pre-order at all DSPs; each pre-order will include an instant download of "Califas" as well as the previously released singles "Fallin," "My Wave," and "Blow It Up" - PRESS HERE.

"'Califas' is a song to have fun to, get wild with your homies, and just smile," shares DENM. "Forget all the b.s. and just take 2 shots, get your head right and enjoy your life."

A next generation artist, DENM's signature sound features a unique blend of alternative rock, reggae, and hip-hop to embody who he has always wanted to be as a musician, creating music that he truly believes in. Slum Beach Denny is biographical in presentation, as DENM shares snapshots of his life through songs like "Califas," "Life's 2 Short," and recent single "Fallin," an acoustic jam describing the uncertainty of confessing your feelings to someone while wanting to make the transition from friends to lovers. The 16-track, self-produced collection also includes "My Wave," which has garnered over 1.5 million streams, and "Blow It Up," both of which have been featured on a variety of playlists including Spotify's Beach Vibes and Soak Up The Sun as well as Pandora's Top Thumb Hundred and Cali Reggae Countdown playlists. Elsewhere on the genre-hopping album are ska-infused "Find Your Own Way," hip-hop leaning "Say A Prayer," and reggae-tinged "No Break" along with DENM's reimagined version of the Sublime classic "Badfish." In addition to Watson, Slum Beach Denny also features guest appearances from JAG, GDSN, Casey Veggies, Sword Beach, The Patten, and Darnell Williams. Full track listing for Slum Beach Denny below.

With the upcoming release of Slum Beach Denny, it's time to add DENM to the storied list of Southern California's musical ambassadors. Like his most recent predecessors Slightly Stoopid, Dirty Heads, and Sublime, the twenty-something multi-talent drops plenty of hazy daze optimism into his melting pot of youth culture and life experience, emerging with a 21st century soundtrack from SoCal's sun-kissed sand, surf, and streets. DENM's versatile and original songs have amassed over 22 million streams and earned praise from the likes of Billboard, NYLON, Fuse, OC Weekly, Impose Magazine, The Pier, and Acid Stag, among others. His varied influences range from Mac Miller, The Clash and Peter Tosh to Misfits, Ben Harper and The Pharcyde, all mixed together with that classic west coast sound. A devotedly independent artist, DENM signed with Ineffable Records in 2020 and this first full-length record is an immense source of pride as his coming-of-age moment.

"Everything was fully realized: the vision, the mission," he shares. "I wanted to make a soundtrack of life that everyone can experience: falling in love, good times, hard times, a little bit of everything."

