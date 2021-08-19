DED Share Video for 'Kill Beautiful Things'

DED have been turning heads as one of rock's most promising newcomers since the release of their debut album Mis-An-Thrope, which racked up more than 25 million streams and spawned two Top 20 rock hits with "Anti-Everything" and "Remember the Enemy," while "Hate Me" tallied 15 million streams across DPS.

Today, the band returns to capture the attention of the rock world and beyond with the visually stunning video for the brand new single "Kill Beautiful Things." Watch it below.

"'Kill Beautiful Things' is about the survival of compassion and love in the modern world," shares frontman Joe Cotela. "And how you navigate the path of life to not succumb to the evils of humanity. Adopting a 'fight fire with fire' mentality. The song shines a light on our struggle to exist with a conscious mind and good intentions against an overwhelming current of negativity and strife. I don't enjoy when I get pulled into the darkness of my mind, yet I cannot deny it strengthens me against becoming this person I don't want to be. I do feel we all need to remind ourselves of the sacred place we come from to preserve our identity and remain on our path to our true destiny, as there are many false ones on detours along the way."

The video was shot with director Marc Klasfeld in the woods of upstate New York while the world was in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those circumstances pushed DED out of their comfort zone and they were able to craft a dramatically different and visually impactful video that's markedly unexpected. The clip was co-directed by In This Moment's Maria Brink.

The song is also the first written with guitarist Alex Adamcik. Cotela wrote all the vocals in his car in an hour after hearing the rough demo sent over by Adamcik and bassist Kyle Koelsch. "It's extraordinary when that happens and the magic all flows to you in a moment," he recalls. "With all of those unique elements happening, I'm so pleased with the result of a fresh sound for this track and the message of the video."

DED will return to the road this September with In This Moment and Black Veil Brides.

DED's sophomore full length will be announced in due course.