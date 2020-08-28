DØBER, Souvenyr and Mila Falls Team Up for Radio-Friendly Blend of Chill-Out and Pop 'Explain to Me'

It features soulful vocals by Mila Falls, the UK singer/songwriter who has been the voice of the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

DØBER teams up with fellow Dutch talent Souvenyr for their new track "Explain To Me," which sees him experimenting with a new radio-friendly easy-listening style. DØBER and Souvenyr layer in delicate melodies in the track's openings that gradually build to a groovy bassline complemented with instrumental synths, making "Explain To Me" a track made for easy listening at any time of day. The new release signifies DØBER's exploration of a more relaxed, melodic sound proving how talented he is.

It features soulful vocals by Mila Falls, the UK singer/songwriter who has been the voice of the FIFA World Cup in 2018 and touted as "Smash of the Week" on BBC 1Xtra, "Artist of the Week" in Flavour Magazine and "Must Hear" by Beatport.



Nicky Romero and the Protocol crew can always be counted on for cutting-edge new music, melding a variety of genres for exciting and unexpected sounds. Their latest additions feel right at home with that mantra.

DØBER joined Protocol with his EP "Twisted" earlier this year as a talented newcomer who draws inspiration from artists such as Dogblood, ZHU, and Gesaffelstein. Professionally trained multi-instrumentalist Souvenyr makes his debut on the label with "Explain To Me" after working with artists such as Linda Király, Alessia Labate, x.o.anne, and Curtis Richardson, to name a few. Protocol's mixture of veteran heavyweights and fresh new talent makes for some of the most exciting releases in the game, along with the unlimited potential for collaborations. We look forward to more releases from DØBER, Souvyner, and the rest of the Protocol team coming soon!

Listen to "Explain To Me" here:

View More Music Stories Related Articles