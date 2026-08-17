DANIEL DONATO'S COSMIC COUNTRY to Play Capitol Theatre

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Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country will perform at the Capitol Theatre in Port Chester, NY on October 17. Doors open at 6:30pm, with the show beginning at 8pm. Tickets range from $48-$182 and the show is for ages 18+. More information is available at www.danieldonato.com.

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country has announced the forthcoming release of their first live album, Ryman To Robert's, out August 28th via Retrace Music. The album documents the group's electrifying sold-out, debut headlining performance at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium on August 22, 2025, the same day as the release of their critically acclaimed third album Horizons. Ryman To Robert's includes the full Ryman show and selections from the band's special after show set that evening at Robert's Western World, where they played some classic country music at the place just across the back alley where it all began for Donato.

The magnitude of that evening in Summer 2025 signifies so much more than the sold-out show and album release for Daniel Donato. It was a full-circle moment for the singer, songwriter and guitar virtuoso, who performed on Nashville's Lower Broadway as a young teen, playing up to eight hours a day on weekends. One day at 17, an opportunity came when he was asked to audition with one of Robert's amazing house bands, The Don Kelley Band.

'At the age of 14, I started busking on the street in front of the Ryman, and soon after that, I discovered Robert's Western World,' says Donato. 'For 464 shows, I played at Robert's, and after most shows, I would go and gaze at the majesty of the Mother Church in the late hours of the night. It is said that Nashville is a 10-year town. On the day of performing and recording this live album, it was the 10-year anniversary of my last show at Robert's, and the first time headlining the Ryman Auditorium. To celebrate this occasion, we've did what had never been done on Broadway, by playing a sold-out show at the Ryman and immediately playing a set at the honky-tonk that started it all for me, Robert's Western World. In a 10-year town, with 10,000 hours under these strings, the cosmic circle was fulfilled, and just about every note of every minute of this day is now ready to share with the world.'

Following its August 22nd release via Retrace Music, Horizons garnered high praise from the press, including Rolling Stone, Relix, Saving Country Music, Magnet, The Tennessean, The Nashville Scene, Grateful Web and many more. The band also made their second appearance on CBS Saturday Morning.

Photo Credit: Jason Stoltzfus



Photo Credit: Jason Stoltzfus

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