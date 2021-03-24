D Fine Us Shares 'Bad Luck' Video

Tel Aviv based artist and producer D Fine Us shares the video for his new single, "Bad Luck" today featuring delta blues singer, Pat Thomas - pre-save here. The single comes from his upcoming album Safe To Disconnect due July 2.

In discussing the song, Tomer Katz, also known as D Fine Us says, "'Bad Luck' is a song about a personal journey we all go through when we leave behind an old part of ourselves in order to grow and the video portrays an abstract manifestation of the well-known metaphor of 'going down to the river to lay your burden down.'"

About Pat Thomas, Tomer says, "our common musical language has helped us to connect the dots and communicate despite the cultural differences, no words were necessary. Pat is an amazing delta blues singer and a true storyteller. I pulled out my harmonica and a bottle of whiskey and started jamming"

Safe To Disconnect is the perfect display of Katz' attention-to-detail as a producer, with its colorful interplay between mellow verses, high-octane choruses.

D Fine Us pulls musical references from delta blues, soul and R&B, the act collides old with new, infusing contemporary, electronic textures to create a compelling pastiche of 'culture-clashed' music. With authenticity at the forefront of Tomer's vision, he takes great care to create a bonafide sound that pays genuine homage to the traditional delta-blues, jazz and gospel that he grew up admiring. Katz achieves this by mixing raw live recordings with high-fidelity studio work, often recorded in unconventional settings like desolate bar rooms, wide-open fields and living rooms of friends. He has also received notable airplay on Worldwide FM and FIP as well as honorable international mentions and reviews across media publications The 405, Rolling Stone France, Flood Magazine, Savage Thrills + more.

Watch the video here:

Photo Credit: Omri Rosengart