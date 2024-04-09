Cyborg Drummer/DJ DRMAGDN to Headline Montauk Music Fest

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Major Label BMG Records Artist & Producer DRMAGDN Cyborg Drummer / DJ will be making his Montauk Music Fest debut this year in May. DRMAGDN will be the Official Host & MC of The Montauk Music Fest plus play headlining sets on Friday 5/17 and Saturday 5/18 from 10pm-12am at Gurney's Montauk Resort (290 Old Montauk Hwy, Montauk, NY 11954) and will also have Mainstage appearances at Montauk Yacht Club (32 Star Island Rd, Montauk, NY 11954).

DRMAGDN has 25+ Million Total Plays / Views, 750k+ Verified Blue Check Followers and 100k+ Peak Livestream Viewers Per Session on all social platforms. He has toured 33 Countries, 43 US States and is on 250+ Records and has performed at The Winter Olympics, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, Metlife Stadium, NY Fashion Week, Warped Tour, Lollapalooza, The Today Show, The View and Royal Albert Hall.

DRMAGDN is known for the Official Beatles Remix of George Harrison's legendary hit "Something" featuring Michelle Ray (The Voice) and a Grammy Winning Orchestra. He has also launched many successful original tracks including the EDM Hit "Say Less Be More" with Alle Guercio (American Idol / The Voice) and Sports Anthem "Get Tough" with Manny Cabo (The Voice / La Voz) among many other tracks. DRMAGDN has been featured in AP News, The NY Daily News, Yahoo! News, The New York Times, American Songwriter Magazine, NFL Channel Sirius/XM Radio, Broadway World and on Times Square Billboards.

DRMAGDN says "I am extremely excited to be a part of the iconic Montauk Music Fest community and to bring a new & unique dynamic to the festival. The Montauk Music Fest is one of the most amazing and outrageous live music experiences out there and I can't wait to perform the whole weekend. Thanks to Montauk Kenny and all the amazing sponsors for having me come out to rock."

DRMAGDN bridges the gap between live intense tribal drumming and Electronic Dance Music (EDM) to resonate with crowds of all ages. With red / black color branding and sporting a red mohawk / sunglasses, DRMAGDN is a one-man band solo project where he simultaneously Drums & DJs nonstop producing a huge party whenever he plays. So don't miss his appearances at The Montauk Music Fest this year.

DRMAGDN is now signed to ClicksTalent (The #1 TikTok Influencer Talent Agency in the World) and has a major brand deal with GLOW WATER with Kylie Jenner and Dak Presscott from The Dallas Cowboys. Since blowing up virally on social media, DRMAGDN also launched a successful NYC Digital Marketing Company called The DRM Alliance specializing in organic reach viral videos for clients on all social media platforms.



For more information visit: https://www.DRMAGDN.com

