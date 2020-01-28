Criteria Release First New Album In Nearly 15 Years
Criteria released their first new album in nearly a decade and a half, aptly titled Years. The new album was released on January 17, 2020 via 15 Passenger, a label owned and operated by singer, Stephen Pedersen's old bandmates in Cursive.
Years Track Listing:
Agitate Resuscitate
The Saint
We Pretend
We Are. We Are. We Aren't.
This Reign Is Ours
Tight Rope
Hands Out
We Are The Ones Who Make It So
Peace
Criteria Upcoming Tour Dates:
^supporting Cursive and Cloud Nothings
01/28 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's^
01/29 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon^
01/30 - Tempe, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^
01/31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister^
02/01 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep^