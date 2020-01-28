Criteria Release First New Album In Nearly 15 Years

Criteria released their first new album in nearly a decade and a half, aptly titled Years. The new album was released on January 17, 2020 via 15 Passenger, a label owned and operated by singer, Stephen Pedersen's old bandmates in Cursive.

Years Track Listing:

Agitate Resuscitate

The Saint

We Pretend

We Are. We Are. We Aren't.

This Reign Is Ours

Tight Rope

Hands Out

We Are The Ones Who Make It So

Peace

Criteria Upcoming Tour Dates:



01/28 - Fresno, CA @ Strummer's^

01/29 - Las Vegas, NV @ Bunkhouse Saloon^

01/30 - Tempe, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom^

01/31 - Albuquerque, NM @ Sister^

02/01 - Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep^





