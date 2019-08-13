Creed's HUMAN CLAY Set for 20th Anniversary Vinyl Reissue

Craft Recordings is pleased to announce a vinyl reissue of Creed's Human Clay, in celebration of the best-selling album's 20th anniversary. In stores October 11th, the two-LP set is housed in a gatefold jacket and marks the first vinyl availability of the album since a limited edition pressing in 1999. Human Clay, which has sold over 20 million units worldwide, includes hits "Higher," "What If," "Are You Ready?" and the GRAMMY Award-winning single, "With Arms Wide Open." Click here to pre-order Human Clay on vinyl.

After the success of their grunge-imbued debut album, My Own Prison, Creed went back into the studio with producer John Kurzweg (Puddle of Mudd, Godsmack) to record material for their follow-up. Though the Tallahassee, FL-based band had already found enormous success on the rock charts with their multiplatinum-selling 1997 debut, 1999's Human Clay would make them mainstream stars. Driven by the anthemic, first single "Higher," Human Claydebuted at Number One on the Billboard 200, and Creed quickly became one of the biggest bands in the world. "Higher" spent a whopping 57 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at Number Seven. In July of the following year, the band scored their first Number One hit on the pop charts with the third single, "With Arms Wide Open." The track-which front man Scott Stapp wrote when he found out that he was going to be a father-earned the band a GRAMMYÒfor Best Rock Song in 2001. To-date, Human Clay has sold well over 11 million copies in the U.S., earning a rare Diamond certification from the RIAA, joining the ranks of the Beatles'Abbey Road, Prince's Purple Rain and Nirvana's Nevermind. It remains one of the top-selling albums of all-time in the United States.

Creed's enormous success is largely due to the prolific writing team of Stapp and guitarist Mark Tremonti, who founded the band together in 1993. Their winning combination of driving guitar riffs, rousing hooks and introspective lyrics earned them legions of loyal fans around the world. Following the release of their first two albums, the four-piece-which also included bassist Brian Marshal and drummer Scott Phillips-became the first band ever to have seven consecutive Number One singles on Billboard's Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks. Creed's third album,Weathered (2001), also debuted at Number One, and produced several popular singles, including Top Ten hits "My Sacrifice" and "One Last Breath." Though Creed announced their breakup in 2004, they briefly reunited in 2009 to release Full Circle. Heavier than their previous albums, Full Circle debuted at Number Two on the Billboard 200, proving the incredible staying power of the band.

Track Listing:

Side A

1. Are You Ready?

2. What If

3. Beautiful

Side B

1. Say I

2. Wrong Way

3. Faceless Man

Side C

1. Never Die

2. With Arms Wide Open

3. Higher

Side D

1. Wash Away Those Years

2. Inside Us All





Related Articles View More Music Stories