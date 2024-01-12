Crash Adams Only See Your 'Good Side' on New Single

Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams have released their new single “Good Side” today via Warner Music Canada / Warner Records.

The track remains in the group's good-vibes wheelhouse, with bright uplifting pop production and lyrics. Co-written by Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), “Good Side” continues the massive success Crash Adams saw at the end of 2023, in which the group were among the top 10 most viewed artists on TikTok in Canada, and garnered over 1.3 billion views on YouTube. Click here to listen to “Good Side.”

Crash Adams says, “Our new song ‘Good Side' all started with that toy piano sound which made us feel happy. For the track, we wanted to capture that same happy feeling in the lyrics. ‘Good Side' is all about that someone who sees the best in you even when you don't see so yourself. We worked with Justin Tranter on this one and he absolutely killed it. He really brought out our ‘Good Side' by forcing us to be ourselves.”

Crash Adams' pop songs have the same kind of mood-lifting power as a hit of pure dopamine. The Toronto-bred, LA-based duo burst onto the scene with their hit single "Give Me a Kiss," which set the band on the path to a breakout year.

In 2023, the band kicked off Google's artist performance series in front of a packed house of fans in New York City before being selected as the featured artist at YouTube's Toronto Features event. Following that, Crash Adams performed live on Twitch at Rolling Stone's NYC studio, before ringing in the New Year on live television in Singapore.

Always looking to the future, Crash Adams has been in the studio working with award-winning songwriters and producers such as Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), Dave Hodges (Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelly Clarkson) and The Futuristics (Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly) and will be releasing new music throughout 2024.

Photo Credit: Sad Swim