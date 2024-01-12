Crash Adams Only See Your 'Good Side' on New Single

The track remains in the group's good-vibes wheelhouse, with bright uplifting pop production and lyrics.

By: Jan. 12, 2024

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - Where to Watch HAZBIN HOTEL & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: January 2024 - What to Watch!
Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Sho Photo 2 Album Review: Chilina Kennedy's WILD ABOUT YOU (World Premiere Recording) Debuts A New Show In Development
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 3 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S Photo 4 Music Review: Ricky Asch Releases His Latest ORIGINAL Song & Shows Us All He Has A FOOL'S HOPE

Crash Adams Only See Your 'Good Side' on New Single

Feel-good pop duo Crash Adams have released their new single “Good Side” today via Warner Music Canada / Warner Records.

The track remains in the group's good-vibes wheelhouse, with bright uplifting pop production and lyrics. Co-written by Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), “Good Side” continues the massive success Crash Adams saw at the end of 2023, in which the group were among the top 10 most viewed artists on TikTok in Canada, and garnered over 1.3 billion views on YouTube. Click here to listen to “Good Side.” 

Crash Adams says, “Our new song ‘Good Side' all started with that toy piano sound which made us feel happy. For the track, we wanted to capture that same happy feeling in the lyrics. ‘Good Side' is all about that someone who sees the best in you even when you don't see so yourself. We worked with Justin Tranter on this one and he absolutely killed it. He really brought out our ‘Good Side' by forcing us to be ourselves.”

Crash Adams' pop songs have the same kind of mood-lifting power as a hit of pure dopamine. The Toronto-bred, LA-based duo burst onto the scene with their hit single "Give Me a Kiss," which set the band on the path to a breakout year.

In 2023, the band kicked off Google's artist performance series in front of a packed house of fans in New York City before being selected as the featured artist at YouTube's Toronto Features event. Following that, Crash Adams performed live on Twitch at Rolling Stone's NYC studio, before ringing in the New Year on live television in Singapore. 

Always looking to the future, Crash Adams has been in the studio working with award-winning songwriters and producers such as Justin Tranter (Justin Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez), Dave Hodges (Avril Lavigne, 5 Seconds of Summer, Kelly Clarkson) and The Futuristics (Justin Bieber, The Chainsmokers, Machine Gun Kelly) and will be releasing new music throughout 2024.

Photo Credit: Sad Swim



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
ROYEL OTIS Share New Single Velvet Photo
ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'

Sydney duo Royel Otis, are starting 2024 with a bang with the release of their new song “Velvet.” “Velvet” is the fourth single to feature on PRATTS & PAIN following “Adored”, “Fried Rice” and “Heading For The Door.” The duo chant in unison across “Velvet”, a foot-stomping jangle of chugging guitars and keys that becomes a cathartic release.

2
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records Photo
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records

Rising singer-songwriter Michael Marcagi signs to Warner Records. Check out his new single 'Scared to Start' out now. On the anticipated new track, which has received an overwhelmingly positive response on TikTok, bright guitar echoes through a steady tambourine-driven beat. Marcagi's dynamic delivery takes hold on the verses.

3
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single Photo
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single

Willi Carlisle's “Higher Lonesome” is the only completely true story from his upcoming album Critterland. While the other nine tracks are certainly based on real people in real places, “Higher Lonesome” is wholly Carlisle living through dark, searching times in the tail end of 2021 and into the new year.

4
Video: IZ Shares New Video for Big Dreams Photo
Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'

The video, directed by Geerten Harmens (A$AP Rocky, Cordae & Lil Wayne, Gunna, Ghetts),  follows a younger version of IZ as a school pupil, highlighting his first moments of putting his dreams into action through music. Penning lyrics to paper, recording in his home studio and showcasing his bars to his friends all lead up to the finale.

More Hot Stories For You

ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'ROYEL OTIS Share New Single 'Velvet'
Rising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner RecordsRising Singer-Songwriter Michael Marcagi Signs to Warner Records
Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single 'Higher Lonesome'Willi Carlisle Inspects The Bottom Of The Barrel With New Single 'Higher Lonesome'
Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'Video: IZ Shares New Video for 'Big Dreams'

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARMONY
SIX