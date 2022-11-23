Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Craig Campbell to Release 'Mary Did You Know' With Daughters Preslee and Kinni

The single will be released this Friday, November 25, 2022. 

Nov. 23, 2022  

Craig Campbell and his family released a wonderful version of "White Christmas" last year, and this year he enlisted his talented daughters, Preslee and Kinni, to record the modern classic "Mary Did You Know." Written by Mark Lowry and Buddy Greene, the Campbells' beautiful rendition will be available on Grindstone Records this Friday, November 25, 2022.

Pre-save the new single here.

"It's always super special to go into the studio with my two girls Preslee and Kinni and this time is no different," said Craig. "The girls picked this song and it was the perfect one for us to record! We hope y'all love it as much as we loved recording it!"

Craig and his wife Mindy opened Grindstone Cowboy Coffee Shop in Eagleville, Tennessee earlier this year, and they will be hosting two sold-out Christmas concerts at the intimate venue December 17 and 18 as part of the regular Songs from the Stone music series. Ashland Craft, Everette, Teddy Robb and others will drop in to help spread holiday cheer. Visit here for more information.

In a busy year filled with touring, recording and releasing music - in addition to opening a coffee shop - Craig has also used his experience and talent to sign, produce and release music by new artists such as Ethan Payne and Cody Cozz on his Grindstone Records label. Craig hosted his 8th Annual Celebrity Cornhole Challenge in June and raised more than $25,000 for national nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC).

Craig has been dropping hints about recording his own new music, and announcements will be made in the coming weeks with details about his plans for 2023.



