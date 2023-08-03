Craig Campbell Sets Date for 'The Lost Files: Exhibit B'

Craig Campbell dug deep into his catalog of songs recorded during two label deals and gems he cut for his own label, when he released The Lost Files: Exhibit A in February. Continuing the process, he unearthed another 17 songs which will be released as The Lost Files: Exhibit B on August 25, 2023 on his Grindstone Recordings label. The album can be added/saved HERE.

“As excited as I was to release Exhibit A, it is no comparison to how I’m feeling about Exhibit B,” said Craig. “The Lost Files has been a work in progress for the last 10 years and I’m so pumped for y’all to hear the rest of these songs!”

In keeping with the “lost” theme, the songs on Exhibit B comprise tracks he recorded during two previous label deals but were never released. Also included are songs he recorded since launching his own Grindstone Recordings in 2020 like “All My Friends Drink Beer” and his current single “What I Thank (When I Drank).” Fan favorite “It’s About Time” receives an updated modern mix on the new album.

Craig co-wrote 12 of the tracks with the likes of Blake Bollinger, Kenton Bryant, Rodney Clawson, Josh Dunn, Styles Haury, James Kelly, Wyatt McCubbin, James McNair, Lance Miller, Phil O’Donnell, Houston Phillips, Taylor Phillips, Dave Turnbull, Brad and Brett Warren. Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Andrew Dorff, Ben Hayslip, Brice Long, Jamie Paulin, Jonathan Singleton, Michael White, Justin Wilson contributed four cuts, and Craig’s wife Mindy Ellis Campbell wrote the beautiful “You” with AJ Kross and Mike Sprinkle.

In addition to Craig, producers on various tracks include Cooper Bascom, Blake Bollinger, Mickie Jack Cones, Phil O’Donnell, Matt Rovey, and Jeremy Stover. Cones was recently in the news for producing Craig’s gold-selling smash hit “Outskirts of Heaven.”

The first single released from the new collection is “Summer Soundtrack,” a perfect, sultry season-ender written by Craig with Phil O’Donnell and Wade Kirby and produced by Mickey Jack Cones.

Craig and his wife Mindy accomplished a longtime dream of opening Grindstone Cowboy in their home of Eagleville last year. The coffee shop, restaurant and music venue has become a popular gathering spot for locals and visitors alike and was recently featured on Tennessee Crossroads.

The 9th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge was held during CMA Fest week and raised over $27,000 for the Kenny Campbell Foundation, a nonprofit organization founded by Craig to honor his father who lost his battle with Colorectal Cancer at age 36.