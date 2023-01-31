Covet Announce 'Carthasis' Tour Dates
Covet, the Bay Area trio featuring guitar player Yvette Young (guitar/vocals), Brandon Dove (bass) and Jessica Burdeaux (drums), have announced a Spring tour, dubbed the "Catharsis Tour."
"I'm really excited for this lineup. I think headlining with an eclectic lineup is always an amazing way to expose people to new kinds of music they might not have checked out before, and also a fun way to uplift my friends and peers who I respect deeply and also think deserve the world! Everyone come early- scarypoolparty and altopalo will blow your mind," Young says of the 27-date North American tour.
The dates come as the band has hinted at a new album, with details to be announced soon.
Covet tour dates:
February 22 San Francisco Noise Pop (The UC Theatre)
April 7 Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom
April 8 Vancouver, BC Biltmore Cabaret
April 9 Seattle, WA Neumos
April 11 Salt Lake City, UT Soundwell
April 13 Denver, CO Meow Wolf
April 14 Lawrence, KS The Bottleneck
April 15 St. Louis, MO Delmar Hall
April 17 St. Paul, MN Amsterdam Music Hall
April 18 Madison, WI High Noon Saloon
April 20 Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge
April 21 Ann Arbor, MI Blind Pig
April 22 Toronto, ON Lee's Palace
April 23 Montreal, QC Café Campus
April 25 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Music Hall
April 26 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Bowl
April 27 Boston, MA Royale
April 28 Philadelphia, PA Brooklyn Bowl
April 29 Vienna, VA Jammin' Java
May 1 Asheville, NC The Grey Eagle
May 2 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl
May 3 Atlanta, GA The Masquerade (Hell)
May 5 Dallas, TX Studio at The Factory
May 6 Austin, TX Scoot Inn
May 8 Albuquerque, NM Launchpad
May 10 Phoenix, AZ Crescent Ballroom
May 11 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up
May 12 Los Angeles, CA The Roxy
Tickets for all shows are on-sale this Thursday, Feb. 2, at 11 a.m. local time. Scarypoolparty and altopalo open on all dates.
Covet is Yvette Young (guitar/vocals), Brandon Dove (bass) and Jessica Burdeaux (drums). The San Jose-born band released their debut album, effloresce in 2018, followed by technicolor in 2020.
Exclaim said technicolor "sparkles with the wonder of creativity," Treble described the 10-song collection as "engaging" and "dynamic," while Brooklyn Vegan said the band thrives on "sugar-sweet melodies."
Photo credit: Eli Chavez