Courtney Barnett Releases New Single 'Before You Gotta Go'
Today, Courtney Barnett unveils another track from her forthcoming album Things Take Time, Take Time, in the form of the lithe, lovely single "Before You Gotta Go."
Intimately detailed and gorgeously sketched, Things Take Time, Take Time pulls back the curtain to reveal an optimistic and beautifully serene side to Barnett. "Before You Gotta Go", is one of the luminous highlights, turning a frustrated kiss-off into the most gracious of love songs "If something were to happen my dear, I wouldn't want the last words you hear to be unkind." Meanwhile, Barnett and co-producer Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Cate le Bon, Kurt Vile) perform an elegant illusion; starting with a simple warm drone, they add myriad layers of synth, guitars, drums and percussion in slow crescendo. There's a lot going on, yet they create a sense of boundless space.
"Sometimes I try to say everything in one song, or put my whole belief system into a vox pop, but you just can't do that - it's impossible," Courtney says. Things Take Time, Take Time, then, represents a realisation that ideology is represented through the way you treat others, not what you say in a song - that some things are more felt than said. This is Courtney's world - full of the strangeness, busyness and undeniable warmth of life - and you will definitely want to spend some time in it.
Barnett will tour North America between November and February 2022 and has just added additional shows in New Haven, Connecticut and Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets to those shows are on sale on Thursday, August 12. All tickets can be purchased here.
NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES
Sat September 25 - Marfa, TX at Trans-Pecos Festival (solo)
Mon November 29 - Las Vegas, NA @ Brooklyn Bowl with Bedouine
Tues December 1 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory with Bedouine
Thurs December 2 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Depot with Bedouine
Sat December 4 - Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren with Bartees Strange
Sun December 5 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park with Bartees Strange
Thu, December 9 - Los Angeles, CA - The Theater at Ace Hotel with Warpaint
Fri December 10 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Ace with Bartees Strange
Sun December 12 - Oakland, CA @ The Fox with Bartees Strange
Tues December 14 - Seattle, WA @ Paramount with Bartees Strange
Wed December 15 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore
Sat January 22 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palace Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Sun January 23 - Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Thurs January 22 - Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater with Julia Jacklin
Tues January 25 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theatre with Julia Jacklin
Wed January 26 - Columbus, OH @ Express Live with Julia Jacklin
Fri January 28 - Nashville, TN @ Ryman with Julia Jacklin
Sat January 29 - Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern with Julia Jacklin
Mon January 31 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel with Shamir
Wed February 2 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Thurs February 3 - Washington DC @ 9:30 Club with Shamir
Fri February 4 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Met with Julia Jacklin
Sat February 5 - New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall with Julia Jacklin
Mon February 7 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall with Julia Jacklin
Tues February 8 - Boston, MA @ Wang Theatre with Shamir
Thurs February 10 - Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground with Shamir
Fri February 11 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus with Shamir
Sat February 12 - Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall with Shamir
Photo Credit: Mia Mala McDonald