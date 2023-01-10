Country Westerns Announce Sophomore LP 'It's A Livin'

Nashville rockers Country Westerns are proud to announce their sophomore LP Forgive The City, due April 28, 2023 via Fat Possum Records. Marking the band's second full-length release for Fat Possum, this barn-burning collection is also their second to be helmed by famed producer Matt Sweeney (who even contributes his lead guitar stylings to a few tracks). The album's sinewy, melodic first single "It's A Livin" is out now across all DSPs along with the official music video, directed by Miranda Zipse (Miranda and the Beat).

"'It's a Livin' is the last song I wrote for our new album. It's meant to be a tribute to musicians and travelers who are waiting for the road to open. And also a promotion of forgiveness in general," says vocalist and guitarist Joseph Plunket. "It's about the last go around and wondering what's left out there. An encouragement to those who have to push through and keep moving and also an acknowledgement of a time to lay it down. It has pretty obvious vibes of a pandemic spent in Nashville and the actual lyrics are less pretentious than this description. I wrote it on my Danelectro 10-string which gives it a cool aggressive jangle."

Because no eagerly-awaited album release would be complete without shows all across the nation, Country Westerns will head back out on the road for a second time with the kindred spirits in indie rock heroes Titus Andronicus. See below for the full list of upcoming Country Westerns performances.

Country Westerns' Matt Sweeney-produced self-titled debut album (Fat Possum) drew praise from all corners of the media world. Pitchfork called the album "ragged in all the right places" and named it one of the 35 Best Rock Albums of 2020. American Songwriter called "Gentle Soul," its first single, "the band's not-so-subtle entrance to the Nashville rock scene" and praiased its "poetic punk rock sneer."

Nashville Scene also weighed in, lauding the band's "rocking post-Neil Young sound" and "casually literate songs." Shortly thereafter, BrooklynVegan noted that "Country Westerns make twangy rock n' roll with a punk energy that is in the same tradition as The Replacements or Old '97s or Bottle Rockets." Glide Magazine shared their enthusiasm, noting that the band are "quintessential barroom rockers."

Consequence of Sound had similar sentiments for album highlight "I'm Not Ready," calling it "a ripper of the classic kind." No Depression also praised the album, calling it "a striking addition to 2020's rock landscape."

COUNTRY WESTERNS LIVE TOUR DATES 2023

January

21 - The E.A.R.L. - Atlanta, GA ^

22 - World Famous - Athens, GA

23 - Static Age - Asheville, NC

26 - The Five Spot - Nashville, TN

27 - Over Yonder - Savannah, GA

28 - Cherry Street Tavern - Chattanooga, TN

February

2 - Motr Pub - Cincinnati, OH %

3 - The Village Idiot - Maumee, OH %

4 - Duke's - Indianapolis, IN %

March

2 - Bottom Lounge - Chicago, IL #

3 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI #

4 - Turf Club - St. Paul, MN #

5 - The Aquarium - Fargo, ND #

7 - The Newberry - Great Falls, MT #

8 - Lucky You Lounge - Spokane, WA #

9 - The Fox Cabaret - Vancouver, BC #

10 - Sunset Tavern - Seattle, WA #

11 - Mississippi Studios - Portland, OR #

14 - Harlow's - Sacramento, CA #

15 - The Chapel (Patio) - San Francisco, CA #

16 - The Catalyst Atrium - Santa Cruz, CA #

17 - The Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles, CA #

18 - The Casbah - San Diego, CA #

21 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ #

22 - Launchpad - Albuquerque, NM #

23 - Globe Hall - Denver, CO #

28 - Slowdown - Omaha, NE #

29 - Gabe's - Iowa City, IA #

31 - The Bishop - Bloomington, IN #

April

1 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH #

4 - Black Cat - Washington, DC #

5 - Ottobar - Baltimore, MD #

6 - Underground Arts - Philadelphia, PA #

7 - Asbury Lanes - Asbury Park, NJ #

8 - Elsewhere - Brooklyn, NY #

^ - w/The Schizophonics

% - w/Bobby Bare, Jr.

# - w/Titus Andronicus