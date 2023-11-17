Country Singer Niko Moon & Wife Release 'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

Broadway World just got a first listen to chart topping country singer Niko Moon and his wife Anna's new duet holiday song entitled, All I Want For Christmas Is You.

The singer and his soulful wife who just celebrated their daughter Lily's first birthday in Nashville, have released the new track to all streaming platforms now to give fans something to feel good about as the holidays come our way.

"Anna and I are so excited to share one of our favorite Christmas songs, “All I Want For Christmas Is You”! We’ve always wanted to do a holiday song together and decided we just couldn’t wait any longer. We truly had so much fun making this song together and we hope people feel that infectious Christmas joy when they hear it too!" Niko tells BWW.

While the song is surely to excite fans, Niko has continued to tease even more new music on his social media before the year is up. His prior song Good Time went #1 on country radio and his other hits continue to climb the charts. Niko has also written 8 #1 songs and over 40 major record label cuts for artists such as Morgan Wallen, Avicii, Dierks Bentley, Pitbull, Zac Brown Band, Rascal Flatts and more.