Country Singer Leah Blevins New Album 'First Time Feeling' Out Today

Today, Kentucky-bred country artist Leah Blevins is releasing her new album First Time Feeling via Thirty Tigers. First Time Feeling was produced by Paul Cauthen and Beau Bedford of the Texas Gentleman and recorded at Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Dallas, Texas. First Time Feeling is available for stream/purchase today with vinyl available in limited edition turquoise and brown. No Depression says of First Time Feeling, "Blevins' love for classic country music shines on First Time Feeling, and she adds herself as a formidable entry to the canon with such a fully formed debut. Like all the best ones do, her songs feel like loyal companions along the road of life, wherever you're at, right alongside you."

Blevins recently shared the latest single "Believe," off of First Time Feeling, which followed two single/video releases with all clips being directed by Citizen Kane Wayne - the title track, "First Time Feeling" and the plaintive "Beautiful Disaster."

Leah Blevins is currently on tour, featuring appearances at Austin City Limits, Americana Fest, and Watch Nature Now Festivals this fall. She'll also open two runs of dates with the Marcus King Band and Kendell Marvel on tours throughout the South, South East and up the East Coast in August and September. The tour follows previously announced dates with Paul Cauthen. Her official record release show takes place in Nashville, on August 12th at the Basement East.

Leah Blevins was born and raised in Sandy Hook, Kentucky where her father was a state politician and her mother was a musician. On her maternal side, church and music were the family business. Her grandparents and aunts and uncles all had a gospel group called the Harbor Masters and Leah and her sisters inherited that generational knowledge of how to sing and play guitar and piano. Eventually she found her way to the country music capital in the neighboring state of Tennessee, where she began the well-worn path of showcases, songwriters circles and knocking on doors.

Following a handful of singles and her 2018 EP Walk Home, Blevins was ready to make her full-length debut. After writing the songs alone on her guitar, she turned to the outlaw country singer-songwriter and East Texas producer, Paul Cauthen. Cauthen and Blevins shared a similar upbringing - a childhood brought up in church around gospel music, but listening to classic country at home. Co-producer Beau Bedford of the Texas Gentleman came in and together they holed up in a Dallas studio for a lightning fast recording session that birthed First Time Feeling.

First Time Feeling has all the hallmarks of an artist deeply in touch with her interior life - with her demons, her shortcomings, her guilt, her admissions and her wants. Blevins songs are literary and rich, with romantic tribulations reminiscent of a Tennesse Williams character and the Southern grit of a Faulkner novel - you understand that Blevins life wasn't easy and regardless of the details, listeners can relate. With her one-of-a-kind country croon, she draws on Lucinda and Hank and Loretta and Dolly and the same musical traditions of Appalachia that were around even before them and in the lineage of Leah Blevins' great grandparents.

Tour Dates:

Fri, Aug 6 - Waiting Room - Omaha, NE #

Thurs, Aug 12 - Basement East - Nashville, TN (RECORD RELEASE SHOW)

Sun, Aug 15 - The Golden Pony - Harrisonburg, VA*

Tues, Aug 17 - The Southern Cafe & Music Hall - Charlottesville, VA*

Wed, Aug 18 - Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA*

Thurs, Aug 19 - The Ramkat - Winston Salem, NC*

Fri, Aug 20 The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC*

Sat, Aug 21 - Watch Nature Now Festival - Columbus, GA+

Sun, Aug 22 - The Pour House - Charleston, SC*

Tues, Aug 24 - District Live - Savannah, GA*

Wed, Aug 25 - Jack Rabbits - Jacksonville, FL*

Mon, Sept 27 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC^

Tues, Sept 28 - Charleston Music Hall - Charleston, SC^

Mon, Oct 04 - The Paramount - Huntington, NY^

Tues, Oct 05 - The Queen - Wilmington, DE^

Fri, Oct 8 - Austin City Limits Festival - Austin, TX

Sat, Oct 09 - Sound Stage - Baltimore, MD^

Sun, Oct 10 - Sound Stage - Baltimore, MD^

Tues, Oct 12 - The Signal - Chattanooga, TN^

Mon, Oct 18 - The Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL^

Wed, Oct 20 - Manchester, Music Hall - Lexington, KY^

#w/ Paul Cauthen

*w/ Kendell Marvel

^w/ Marcus King

+w/ Rayland Baxter