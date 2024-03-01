Country Singer Diner Drops New Single 'Cowgirls Get the Blues'

Country singer DINER, signed to independent music label Saint & Citizen is dropping her newest single, “Cowgirls Get the Blues.”

Coming off the heels of her second single "Lasso the Moon” which received over 400K streams to date and making Spotify's Fresh Finds Country and New Music Friday Country playlists in January, her latest track is a female empowerment song that discusses the female mindset when hurt and how women hide emotions and keep going.

Written by Caitlin Johnson along with multi-platinum selling producer Kevin Bard and Emily Reid, “Cowgirls Get the Blues” is a follow up to her two previous releases" Lasso The Moon" and "Goodbye to Someday.” As DINER continues to navigate life as a young woman, the new single serves as an anthem to all women to carry on even after heartbreak. The new single was Inspired by an illustration of a cowgirl crying saying “even cowgirls get the blues” that DINER stumbled upon and a book and movie with this same title that was shot in her home state of Oregon.

“This song is meant to motivate and inspire my fellow ladies. It's fun to talk about the female mindset when we get hurt and this is a fun song for women to sing about how we hide our emotions and truck on, because that's life and that's all you really can do.” Says DINER.

With just two releases under her belt, DINER continues to consistently work on her new music in the studio. Most recently, she will be performing at iHeart radio in New York in March.

ABOUT DINER

DINER, is a singer-songwriter from Portland, Oregon. At a young age, DINER was heavily influenced by a wide range of music. She grew up listening to everything from broadway musicals like country, Dreamgirls to rock bands like Queen and No Doubt; and R&B singers like Jennifer Hudson and Christina Aguilera. At the early age of 5, DINER would sing for local patrons at her family's diner which helped her develop a sense of confidence for entertaining.

DINER's sound is a youthful yet timeless blend of country, rock, and folk music. “Music has given me the ability to take from the present and dream up my favorite scenarios. Whatever or however random it is, it feels real when I'm listening to music. I hope I can give other people that feeling through my music and also on stage.