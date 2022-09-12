Country-Pop Artist David J Shares Music Video for 'Before You'

After reaching #3 all-genre on the iTunes chart, singer-songwriter David J has shared the official video for "Before You."

The song has seen major success in reaching #2 on iTunes Country Charts and reached #5 on iTunes All-Country Chart. The single was additionally added to Sirius XM's The Highway and is played regularly throughout.

"The inspiration behind the song happened when I found someone who made me want to be a better person. I realized meeting this kind of a person can really change you," tells David when talking about the new release.

The visual was directed by Justin Hammond. The release was written by David himself alongside Dylan Brady. The track was produced by Matt McVaney. After multiple viral videos on TikTok, David found his fans connecting with the track and even a few slating this release to be "the wedding song of the year."

In April, David released his debut EP titled "Lost My Heartbreak" which featured his career-changing single "Lost My Heartbreak," and his recent song to reach over a million streams, "Because of You." With praise from The Nash News, they state "He makes it memorable from the first note as David J pulls us in and hooks us immediately."