Country Newcomer Dan Reardon Releases Reimagined Single 'Heaven'

As Dan's been traveling between Nashville and New York, he's working on his upcoming releases with producer Jimmy Ritchey.

May. 01, 2023  

Country riser Dan Reardon has released the reimagined country version of previous release, "Heaven," available on all digital platforms now.

LISTEN to "Heaven" here.

"Heaven is actually a re-cut of a song I wrote a long time ago about a girl that I was falling in love with. Living by the water at the time, I felt inspired to sit by the beach and write about deep feelings and emotions while looking out at the steady water. It was therapeutic at the time and although it was written from a personal perspective, I think it will relate to many listeners on their personal journeys of love and relationships," tells Reardon. "I decided to re-cut the song as it was always well-received by close friends and family members at the time, and people praised the melodic hooks, lyrics and feel-good vibes. Although the song has since morphed, I think it's better than ever and can't wait for y'all to hear it!"

As Dan's been traveling between Nashville and New York, he's working on his upcoming releases with producer Jimmy Ritchey (Jake Owen, Sam Hunt, Mark Chesnut, Joe Nichols). The releases also includes performance credits from some monster A-list musicians such as Danny Rader (Keith Urban, Kenny Chesney), Shannon Forrest (Toto), Craig Young (Colbie Calliet), Charlie Judge and Sol Philcox.

You can connect more with Dan Reardon by visiting his website www.danreardonmusic.com.



Parker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach Photo
Parker McCollum Puts on Show-Stopping Performance During Stagecoach
Parker McCollum, made his Stagecoach debut this weekend, thrilling thousands of fans during a show-stopping performance of some of his biggest hits including the Double-Platinum “Pretty Heart,” Platinum “To Be Loved By You” and his current radio single and Gold certified, “Handle On You,” off his upcoming album, Never Enough (via MCA Nashville).
SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck to Play LA & Nashville Concerts Photo
SPRING AWAKENING Star Katie Boeck to Play LA & Nashville Concerts
Singer/songwriter and actor (Wendla in The Broadway revival of “Spring Awakening”) Katie Boeck has released her sophomore album Calico. Katie Boeck will perform two album release shows to support Calico: Nashville on May 5 at The Bowery Vault and Los Angeles on May 12 at the Hotel Café.
Bokanté Announces Newest Album History Due Out in June Photo
Bokanté Announces Newest Album 'History' Due Out in June
Band members including Snarky Puppy guitarists Chris McQueen and Bob Lanzetti and South Florida raised-lap steel player Roosevelt Collier had previously recorded remotely, absorbing and embellishing the music sent to them in files by co-writers Tirolien and League, who was often elsewhere with other projects.
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New Album Photo
Brooklyn Funk Essentials Due To Release New Album
The release day focus and title track ‘Intuition’ is a hook-laden jam with hints of Brubeck, Chaka Khan and Nino Rota, featuring Alison Limerick and guitarist Desmond Foster on soulful vocals and Hux’s funky drummer beats It follows up the recent 4th single from the album ‘Rollin’, which was playlisted by Jazz FM for four weeks.

Avalon Emerson Releases Debut Album 'AVALON EMERSON & THE CHARM'Avalon Emerson Releases Debut Album 'AVALON EMERSON & THE CHARM'
April 29, 2023

One of dance music's most celebrated contemporary figures, Avalon Emerson, has released a debut album Avalon Emerson & The Charm via Avalon's new label, Another Dove. This new musical endeavor, is an intensely personal—and yes, pop-leaning—statement of intent from an artist who has long looked beyond the club for inspiration.
Indian Trap aka J2 Releases 'Vishnu Mantra' SingleIndian Trap aka J2 Releases 'Vishnu Mantra' Single
April 29, 2023

Need a little extra backup for that daunting task ahead of you? Give the empowering Vishnu mantra a try, advises Los Angeles-based producer Indian Trap aka J2 (Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Shakira) who is releasing a fourth single - 'Vishnu Mantra (Mangalam Bhagwan Vishnu)' - from his inspired collaboration with prolific recording artist and producer S. J. Jananiy, who performs vocals on the forthcoming modern mantra chant album.
The Crossing Releases 30th Album: Shara Nova's Titration, Out Today on Navona RecordsThe Crossing Releases 30th Album: Shara Nova's Titration, Out Today on Navona Records
April 28, 2023

Today, acclaimed Grammy Award-winning choir The Crossing, led by Donald Nally, releases its 30th album Titration, on Navona Records. Premiered at the Warren Miller Performing Arts Center in Big Sky, Montana in August 2022, Titration is another creative collaboration between The Crossing and Shara Nova, founder of the chamber pop band My Brightest Diamond and one of the featured composers on the choir's most recent album, Carols After a Plague.
Crown The Empire New Release 'DOGMA' Out NowCrown The Empire New Release 'DOGMA' Out Now
April 28, 2023

DOGMA, the fifth studio album from genre-bending, modern post-metalcore quartet, Crown The Empire is out now via Rise Records. Alongside the release, the band premieres the music video for “Superstar.”
The Interrupters Release 'IN THE WILD DELUXE', Share Live Performance VideoThe Interrupters Release 'IN THE WILD DELUXE', Share Live Performance Video
April 28, 2023

Currently on a co-headlining tour with Frank Turner, Los Angeles's The Interrupters share the deluxe version of their critically acclaimed fourth studio album, In The Wild Deluxe today. Expanding on their 2022 Hellcat/Epitaph Records release, the band is sure to delight fans with three bonus tracks including an acoustic rendition of “Raised By Wolves”, cover of Joe Strummer's “Get Down Moses”, plus a live performance video of Bad Religion's “Sorrow”.
