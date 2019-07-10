'Country Classics' to be Hosted by Sammy Sadler

Former Top-40 country artist and SOLE SURVIVOR of the infamous "Murder on Music Row," Sammy Sadler is slated to host "Country Classics," a Syndicated television show produced by CJM Productions packed with thirty minutes of music videos, interviews and more from the biggest and best traditional country music artists. The two episodes featuring Sadler were filmed at the Willie Nelson and Friends Museum in Nashville, Tenn. and will air over the next two weeks on Heartland TV, THE FAMILY Channel, Country TV (New Zealand), Keep it Country (UK) and Cayman 27 (Cayman Islands). Check local listings for air times in your area.

Sammy Sadler is a former Top-40 recording artist who recently released his biographical thriller, "A Hit with a Bullet," chronicling his life and recording career leading up to and following THE MARCH 9, 1989 assassination of his friend, Cash Box chart director Kevin Hughes. Sadler was also critically shot and left for dead, but was treated like a suspect for the next thirteen years. Detectives eventually solved the murder, linking it to a payola scheme for position on the Cash Box charts.

Learn more about Sadler's story during his exclusive interview on "Country Classics" airing this week, read the full story in his bestselling book, "A Hit with a Bullet," available through Amazon, Kindle, Kindle Matchbook, Barnes & Noble (also available as a Nook Book), and at select Target and Barnes and Noble stores. For more information on Sammy Sadler, please visit www.SammySadler.com.





