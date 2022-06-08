Country Breakout Warren Zeiders to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut

Country music disrupter Warren Zeiders announces his debut at the prestigious Grand Ole Opry in Nashville on Saturday, July 9. A rite of passage for country music's best, Zeiders will perform on one of the world's most hallowed stages.

Tickets for all 2022 Opry performances are on sale now at (615) 871-OPRY and here. Fans unable to attend in person can livestream Zeiders' performance via Circle TV. Additionally, Opry shows are broadcast on Gray TV stations, DISH Studio Channel 102, Sling TV, and other affiliates.

On his Opry debut, Zeiders shared, "If I would've been told a year ago that making music in my bedroom was going to lead to a record deal, a gold record, a debut old out tour, and an Opry debut all within a year, I would have laughed to be completely honest. But thanks to my fans, family, faith, and friends, my dream became a reality. It's been one Hell of a ride, and it's just the beginning. Going out on the road and stepping on stage for the first time and hearing hundreds of people sing my songs back to me has been a blur, and an absolutely beautiful experience. It's been a blast, and now that we've worked up my full band set for the Summer, my fans are able to see my music transform in real time out on the road. I think my fans and anyone new to my journey are in for a treat - I'm really proud of the show we put on. We're going to be playing plenty of new music, and of course, having a Hell of a time!"

Zeiders has just completed his first-ever solo tour - 14 shows, all sold out in under 72 hours. Now, the Harrisburg, PA, native has assembled a full band for his upcoming tour. Ticket pre-sales for The 717 Tapes Tour begin on Thursday, June 9, at 10:00AM CT via Community app and venues. General on sale begins on Friday, June 10, at 10:00AM CT.

The 22-year-old burst upon the country scene in the last year or so, emerging as one of the genre's fastest rising success stories in recent history. With his brooding tunes and gravelly voice, Zeiders has earned comparisons to artists like Tyler Childers and Jason Isbell. It's no surprise that he's inspired a massive social media following, garnering more than 895 million views on TikTok and over 349 million global streams across platforms.

Zeiders has earned a rep for sharing his searing songs directly with fans and has collected that work in the critically acclaimed 717 Tapes EPs.

Zeiders now achieves a sort of certification that transcends sales numbers with his upcoming performance at country music's most prestigious venue. With new songs, videos, and performances on the way - not to mention his debut album down the line - Zeiders is poised for a bright future.

2022 717 Tapes Tour Dates

* on sale now

# on sale Friday, 6/10



*June 10 - Sioux Falls, SD - The District

*June 11 - Council Bluffs, IA - Westfair Amphitheatre supporting Whiskey Myers

#June 21 - Los Angeles, CA - The Peppermint Club

*July 09 - Nashville, TN - Grand Ole Opry

#July 12 - Denver, CO - Bluebird Theater

July 15 - Whitefish, MT - Remington / Under The Big Sky After Party

July 16 - Whitefish, MT - Big Mountain Ranch - SOLD OUT

#July 21 - Kansas City, MO - Knuckleheads

*July 22 - Petersburg, IL - Menard Country Fair

#July 23 - Springfield, MO - Midnight Rodeo

*July 28 - West Bend, WI - Washington County Fair Park

#Aug 05 - New Haven, CT - Toads

*Aug 06 - Clearfield, PA - Clearfield County Fair

*Aug 13 - Omaha, NE - Barnato Live & Loud

*Aug 14 - Dubuque, IA - Q Casino supporting Sam Hunt

Aug 26 - Glasgow, KY - Plaza Theatre (Free show)

#Sep 08 - Houston, TX - White Oak

*Sep 10 - Stillwater, OK - Outside City Limits Festival

#Sep 11 - Dallas, TX - Studio at the Factory

*Sep 24 - Ashland, KY - Foxfire Music & Arts Festival

Warren Zeiders' distinctive, high energy country music is powered by a steady supply of youthful grit, honesty, and muscle. Hailing from Hershey, Pennsylvania, the 22-year-old singer/songwriter delivers outlaw sermons in a gravelly, world-weary voice that bely his young age.

His music is suited more to the vast wilderness of his home state than the bright lights of Nashville, injecting a healthy dose of Heartland ethos into the honky tonks of Music City. But it's that space he lives in-between lonesome outsider and magnetic performer-that helps him relate to listeners from all walks of life through songs fueled by unshakeable soul-searching.

His original solo acoustic version of "Ride The Lightning" became an instant hit with fans and racked up over 895 million global views on TikTok alone and been certified Gold sales status in the US in late January 2022. He has amassed over 349 million streams globally. The track has impacted the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts as his audience continues to grow by the million's week by week.

Warren Zeiders' has just completed his first live tour - all 14 dates sold out within 72 hours, prompting the newly minted headliner to add more dates to his 717 Tapes Tour featuring a full band this summer. Zeiders' latest fan favorite single/video, "Wild Horse," beautifully illustrates his vision of chasing -and realizing-- his dreams in real time. 717 Tapes EP Vol. 2, is available now with a view to release his debut album in the months ahead.